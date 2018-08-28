Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Snow

Snow

max temp: 2°C

min temp: -2°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

Line-up for Latitude Festival 2019 revealed

PUBLISHED: 09:35 24 January 2019 | UPDATED: 09:47 24 January 2019

Latitude 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Latitude 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2018

The wait is finally over as the line-up for Latitude 2019 has been announced, including some of the biggest names in music and comedy.

The annual festival returns to Henham Park in Southwold for its 14th year from July 18 to 21 across 20 stages and sees music fans flock from across the UK to the Suffolk coast.

Organisers have announced the first wave of acts, with more names to be added to the bill in the coming months, including the headliners on The Obelisk Arena and BBC Music stages.

Sunset on Latitude 2018. Picture: Nick ButcherSunset on Latitude 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Who is headlining the Obelisk Arena main stage?

George Ezra

George is set to return to the region and headline the main stage after playing at Newmarket Nights in summer 2018.

George Ezra Credit: Supplied by Festival RepublicGeorge Ezra Credit: Supplied by Festival Republic

The 25-year-old last performed at Latitude Festival in 2014 in the BBC Music tent where the then upcoming artist packed out the tent.

George has had five UK top tens including Budapest, Blame it on Me, Paradise, Hold My Gone and 2018 single Shotgun and he is also nominated for three BRIT Awards this year, including British Male Solo Artist.

George Ezra said: “It’s no secret that I’m a big Latitude fan. I’ve been to the festival numerous times as a performer and punter, so to be coming back in 2019 as a headliner - five years after my last performance - is a real treat.”

Snow Patrol

Snow Patrol Credit: Simon LipmanSnow Patrol Credit: Simon Lipman

Latitude will be bursting into life this summer as Northern Irish rock band Snow Patrol take to the stage.

The band, who are currently touring their new album Wilderness, opened for Ed Sheeran, who grew up in Framlingham, on the autumn 2018 leg of his Divide tour in North America.

Snow Patrol said: “We headlined the very first Latitude in 2006 and we are absolutely delighted to headline this year again.

“It’s a great festival and has a special place in our hearts. We can’t wait.”

Lana Del Rey Credit: Neil KrugLana Del Rey Credit: Neil Krug

Lana Del Rey

Californian singer-songwriter Lana Del Ray will perform her first headline show since the release of her number one album Lust for Life in a UK festival exclusive.

Lana is set to release her sixth album in 2019 and first shot to fame with her 2012 album Born to Die with hits including Video Games and Summertime Sadness.

Underworld

Underworld Credit: Rob Baker AshtonUnderworld Credit: Rob Baker Ashton

Underworld will also give a special closing performance on the main stage.

The Welsh electronic music group was first formed in 1980 and their biggest hit Born Slippy, which was released in 1995, is bound to have the crowd on their feet.

Who else is performing on the Main Stage?

Loyle Carner, Neneh Cherry, Sigrid, Tom Grennan, Cat Power, Khruangbin, Anna Calvi, Pale Waves, Baxter Dury, Walking on Cars

Who is performing on the BBC Music stage?

Primal Scream, Slaves, MO, Gomez, Freya Ridings, Parcels, Rolling Blackouts, Coastal Fever, Sons of Kemet , Julia Jacklin

Sigrid Credit: Supplied by Festival RepublicSigrid Credit: Supplied by Festival Republic

Who is headlining the comedy tent?

The comedy tent headliners are US comic Michelle Wolf, best known for her Emmy-nominated HBO stand-up special Nice Lady and influential political comedy, and Jason Manford fresh from his Muddle Class tour.

Jason Manford said “I’ve always loved performing at Latitude and I can’t wait to headline the Comedy stage this year.

Michelle Wolf Credit: Craig BlankenhornMichelle Wolf Credit: Craig Blankenhorn

“The festival audience is a true example of my show ‘Muddle Class’ - drinking champagne whilst watching Liam Gallagher in a (hopefully sunny) field!”

What other comedians will be at Latitude?

Tom Allen, Russell Kane, Mark Watson, Nick Helm, Rachel Parris, Nish Kumar, Lolly Adefope, Lou Sanders, Kiri Pritchard-McLean, Tez Ilyas, Jayde Adams, Mat Ewins, Marcel Lucont, Mawaan Rizwan, David Morgan, Felicity Ward, Kae Kurd, Glenn Moore, Rosie Jones, Sindhu Vee, Olga Koch

What about theatre and arts?

Duckie, Amusical, Myra Dubois, Soho Theatre Dance Umbrella, Sadler’s Wells, The Place

Nish Kumar Credit: Supplied by Festival RepublicNish Kumar Credit: Supplied by Festival Republic

How much are tickets?

Adult weekend tickets cost £202.50 + £16.20 booking fee per ticket, accompanied teen weekend tickets (13-15 years) cost £137.50 + £11 booking fee and child weekend ticket are £15.

Disabled access requirements and PA ticket applications will open soon, sign up to the Latitude mailing list or contact the access team on access@latitudefestival.co.uk for more information

Tickets are available from 9.30am on Saturday at www.ticketmaster.co.uk/latitude

Topic Tags:

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

Norwich Riverside in 2016 Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Argos make their biggest fan an offer he can’t refuse

A photoshopped imagining of Onel visiting an Argos store. Photo: Archant/Paul Chesterton

Claims Norwich has ‘ground to a halt’ as county Conservatives look to seize back powers over traffic work

Norfolk County Council wants to take back powers for highways and traffic work in Norwich . Picture: ANTONY KELLY

This cafe is one of the first places in Norfolk to sell drinks with CBD (cannabidiol) - will you be trying them?

Eva Hewitt, who works at That Cafe in Norwich serving a cup of CBD hemp tea. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

#includeImage($article, 225)

Argos make their biggest fan an offer he can’t refuse

#includeImage($article, 225)

Claims Norwich has ‘ground to a halt’ as county Conservatives look to seize back powers over traffic work

#includeImage($article, 225)

This cafe is one of the first places in Norfolk to sell drinks with CBD (cannabidiol) - will you be trying them?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Farke keeps his word, reveals City stopper

Tim Krul has played a key role in Norwich City's surge up the Championship Picture Tony Thrussell/Archant

Man stabbed in buttocks after fight in Norwich park is jailed for possessing knife

Marcus Jackson. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Milling tower plans given go-ahead - 24 hours after High Court quashes approval

Layout of the proposed Food Enterprise Park at Easton. Photo: Carve Design

Norwich’s final Great British Beer Festival Winter gets under way next month

The event takes place at St Andrew’s and Blackfriars’ Hall, and features a huge selection of beers, ales and ciders. Photo: Norwich and Norfolk CAMRA

Flybe seeks to reassure shareholders as Virgin Atlantic takeover turns bumpy

Flybe, a major flight provider out of Norwich Airport, has been bought out by Virgin Atlantic and Stobart Group. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists