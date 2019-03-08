Last Seen Alive are set to play in Norwich

Last Seen Alive. Picture: Supplied by Matt Harlow Supplied by Matt Harlow

Pop-rock band Last Seen Alive are to set to perform in Norwich.

Last Seen Alive. Picture: Ellen Alberti Last Seen Alive. Picture: Ellen Alberti

Hailing from Brighton, with their guitarist originally from Norwich, Last Seen Alive will headline the B2 Venue on May 25.

"We're really excited to be coming to Norwich, it's a special place for us as it's one of our hometowns and we've always wanted to perform here," explain the band.

"We cannot wait to be joined by local acts HeadRush and High Definition - they're up and coming in the area and we're very grateful they can support the show."

Fronted by a female lead singer, the band draw influences from the likes of Neck Deep, Tonight Alive, A Day To Remember, PVRIS and Paramore.

After a momentous 2018 with highlights that include their first EP being featured in a film, playing at Y Not Festival and releasing their single Alive, they are set to continue their success throughout this year.

"2018 was just the start for us. We're following through into 2019 with the release of our two singles Alive and Edge Of The World in which we've just released a music video for."

