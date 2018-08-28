Last chance to get tickets for Chase and Status in Norwich on New Year’s Eve

With tickets already 75 per cent sold out, you’ll have to be quick if you want to see the DJ duo in the city this New Year’s Eve.

Chase and Status are coming to the Norfolk Showground on December 31 and it is set to be the city’s ‘biggest ever New Year’s Eve event’.

The pair, whose hits include Blind Faith, End Credits and Lost & Not Found, will play a mix of their old hits and also exclusives from their upcoming album RTRN II JUNGLE.

The event has been organised by The Dancing Astronaut, who organise warehouse events at the venue, and past acts have included DJs MK and Sigma.

The Dancing Astronaut uses a team of set designers, production experts, actors and a local design team to create a completely transformed venue.

A spokesman for The Dancing Astronaut said: “We plan to create an out of this world experience to kick start the new year!

“Expect the latest festival production, special effects and tons of confetti.

“Chase & Status set will be jam-packed with nostalgic classics and also exclusives from their forthcoming album.”

There will also be bus tickets on sale for a £6 return from the UEA campus and the city centre.

Dressing up is also encouraged at the event to ‘immerse yourself in the full Dancing Astronaut experience’ with last entry up until 9pm.

There will also be 100 tickets released allowing entry up until 10pm.

The event is 18+ and show and bus tickets are on sale here.

You can also find out all the latest event information on ‘The Dancing Astronaut’ Facebook page.