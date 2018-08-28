Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

Last chance to get tickets for Chase and Status in Norwich on New Year’s Eve

PUBLISHED: 13:29 24 December 2018 | UPDATED: 13:37 24 December 2018

Chase and Status Credit: Jim Fiscus

Chase and Status Credit: Jim Fiscus

Archant

With tickets already 75 per cent sold out, you’ll have to be quick if you want to see the DJ duo in the city this New Year’s Eve.

The Dancing Astronaut at the Norfolk Showground Credit: The Dancing AstronautThe Dancing Astronaut at the Norfolk Showground Credit: The Dancing Astronaut

Chase and Status are coming to the Norfolk Showground on December 31 and it is set to be the city’s ‘biggest ever New Year’s Eve event’.

The pair, whose hits include Blind Faith, End Credits and Lost & Not Found, will play a mix of their old hits and also exclusives from their upcoming album RTRN II JUNGLE.

The event has been organised by The Dancing Astronaut, who organise warehouse events at the venue, and past acts have included DJs MK and Sigma.

The Dancing Astronaut uses a team of set designers, production experts, actors and a local design team to create a completely transformed venue.

A spokesman for The Dancing Astronaut said: “We plan to create an out of this world experience to kick start the new year!

“Expect the latest festival production, special effects and tons of confetti.

“Chase & Status set will be jam-packed with nostalgic classics and also exclusives from their forthcoming album.”

There will also be bus tickets on sale for a £6 return from the UEA campus and the city centre.

Dressing up is also encouraged at the event to ‘immerse yourself in the full Dancing Astronaut experience’ with last entry up until 9pm.

There will also be 100 tickets released allowing entry up until 10pm.

The event is 18+ and show and bus tickets are on sale here.

You can also find out all the latest event information on ‘The Dancing Astronaut’ Facebook page.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Christmas Day weather warning issued for East Anglia

Forecasters say Norfolk is unlikely to have a white Christmas. Photo: Antony Kelly

Michael Bailey: Devoid of quality, Big Ben, no Norwich advantage and the yellow wall – Six things learned from City’s Blackburn triumph

Tim Krul celebrates with the visiting Norwich City supporters following Championship victory over Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park. Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Man arrested after punching police officer in the face in Norwich

A man has been arrested after a police officer was punched in the face in Norwich. Picture: Ian Burt.

Burglar arrested while opening Christmas presents

Nelson Street, Norwich. Photo: Google

Norwich community centre hit by burglars just days before Christmas

Chapel Break Community Centre in Bowthorpe has been targeted by burglars. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Three men jailed for total of 10 years for supplying Class A drugs

Adam Murphy, 28, was jailed for three years for supplying crack cocaine and heroin in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Norfolk Police

Christmas Day weather warning issued for East Anglia

#includeImage($article, 225)

Firefighters tackle blaze after collision on busy roundabout

#includeImage($article, 225)

Graffitied vehicle in dangerous condition stopped by police

#includeImage($article, 225)

Family to be reunited with missing man Josh Barnes

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Christmas Day weather warning issued for East Anglia

Forecasters say Norfolk is unlikely to have a white Christmas. Photo: Antony Kelly

Eight places in Norfolk and Suffolk you can go for a Christmas swim

The Christmas Day swim at Hunstanton. Picture: Ian Burt

Norfolk County Council rich list: Which firms got the most money in 2018?

Some of the firms Norfolk County Council spends the most money with are for roadworks, school dinners and street lighting. Photo: Archant

Gonzo’s launch huge Christmas burger with fried turkey and pigs in blankets

Turkey Gobbler burger Credit: Gonzo's Tea Room

Last chance to get tickets for Chase and Status in Norwich on New Year’s Eve

Chase and Status Credit: Jim Fiscus
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists