Last chance to submit applications for Art Fair East 2018

You have just a few days left to submit applications for Art Fair East 2018 returning to Norwich this autumn.

The deadline for submissions to Art Fair East, a major East of England international art fair, is midnight on Wednesday, October 31.

The event runs from November 30 to December 2 at St Andrews Hall in Norwich and artists from all over the eastern region are being urged to apply to take part.

The fair is the region’s largest and liveliest contemporary visual arts events and brings together artists, galleries and dealers from the UK and overseas.

Alongside top talent from the east of England there will also be work by world famous artists which in previous years have included Damien Hirst and Banksy.

Jo Mullins, of Norfolk’s Heart of Glass Gallery, said: ‘We have had a stand at Art Fair East since the start and it just keeps getting better.

“There is always a wide selection of art on sale to suit all tastes and budgets and a very friendly, welcoming atmosphere making it easy for visitors to browse and purchase.

“The timing of the fair also gives opportunity to purchase some unique Christmas gifts too!”

The organisers also invite applications from established art dealers, galleries, artists and collectives to show contemporary art of all types.

This includes painting, sculpture, glasswork, drawing, photography, video art, installation, performance and original limited edition prints.

Only one-off original or limited edition craft artworks will be considered for inclusion.

Digital reproductions, mass produced items and similar will not be accepted.

There is still time for artists to apply to take part in the prestigious event by completing the online application form on the Art Fair East website where full details are available.