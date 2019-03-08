Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

Enjoy Gardenning More

N&N Festival, Las Maravillas de Mali review: The soul of Afro-Cuban music comes to Norwich

PUBLISHED: 16:36 14 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:37 14 May 2019

Las Maravillas de Mali. Picture: Richard Holstein

Las Maravillas de Mali. Picture: Richard Holstein

Richard Holstein

It can be hard to convince people to leave the safety of their sofas and head out on Sunday night but Las Maravillas de Mali did just that and more as they helped the Norfolk and Norwich Festival 2019 complete its opening weekend in style.

Formed in the 1960s, Las Maravillas de Mali effortlessly mix traditional Cuban rhythms with Malian sounds.

Credited with defining the term 'world music' the band's appearance at Norwich Theatre Royal on Sunday, May 12 was the group's first in the UK.

Opening with a set from Munto Valdo, a harmonica player and jazz guitarist from Cameroon who, with the help of some pedals, an impressive vocal range and a playful attitude got the evening's performance off to a strong start.

You may also want to watch:

Setting the tone for an evening of audience participation, foot tapping, clapping and singing.

Munto Valdo filled the auditorium with his rich vocals and skill full guitar playing, which included percussive beats, funky chords and delicate finger picking.

Introduced onto the stage with a brief video explaining the band's history, as soon as they came onto the stage, Las Maravillas de Mali, led by one of the group's original members, founder Boncani Maiga, filled the auditorium with Afro-Cuban rhythms and tunes.

An ensemble of talented musicians, who you just knew were having a great time, special mention must go to the lead vocalists, Mory Kante Valero, Florent Alapini Atoyebi (Jospinto) and Mr Maigi who carried the band and bought the music alive. As well as David Bencomo Guedes on the flute, whose exceptional playing even when his instrument was dismantled was second to none.

Creating a great night of music which transported the audience to the side streets and bars of Havana, Las Maravillas de Mali were fully deserving of the standing ovation they received at the end of their performance.

If only the choice of venue on the part of festival organisers had allowed people to fully let loose and dance to the music the band were creating, it was after all music which was designed to be danced to.

Most Read

Why are there white lines around Norwich city centre?

Performance artist Johannes Bellinkx will be asking people to follow the route backwards to experience the city in a different way. Photo: Archant

Man dies at Norwich home after suffering cardiac arrest

An air ambulance landed at the Woodside Centre Community Hub in Witard Road, Norwich. Picture: Archant

Benefits cheat claimed he could hardly walk so he could get £52,935 in hand-outs

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

Teenager arrested after Gumtree sellers duped by fake bank notes

A man allegedly used fake £20 notes to pay for the goods. Photo: Adelaide Kemp

Motorhome seized and two arrested in morning drug raid

Two men were arrested during a raid at an address on Heigham Street. Picture: Google

Most Read

Why are there white lines around Norwich city centre?

Performance artist Johannes Bellinkx will be asking people to follow the route backwards to experience the city in a different way. Photo: Archant

Man dies at Norwich home after suffering cardiac arrest

An air ambulance landed at the Woodside Centre Community Hub in Witard Road, Norwich. Picture: Archant

Benefits cheat claimed he could hardly walk so he could get £52,935 in hand-outs

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

Teenager arrested after Gumtree sellers duped by fake bank notes

A man allegedly used fake £20 notes to pay for the goods. Photo: Adelaide Kemp

Motorhome seized and two arrested in morning drug raid

Two men were arrested during a raid at an address on Heigham Street. Picture: Google

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Man appears in court after discovery of Old Catton cannabis factory

Cannabis plants discovered in a house at Three Corner Drive, Old Catton, on May 15, 2019. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Popular Norwich takeaway up for sale as owner looks to retirement

Urban Munch in Castle Meadow in Norwich Credit: Louisa Baldwin

Work to start on £4.6m roundabout at Norfolk crash blackspot

Work is starting on the Hempnall roundabout. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

Tickets for Take That’s Norwich gig still available

Take That at Carrow Road in June 2017 Credit: Sonya Duncan

City now open for business. Key 2019/20 Premier League transfer dates

Ricky van Wolfswinkel was Norwich City's big-money signing in 2013 ahead of their Premier League campaign Picture: Simon Finlay/Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists