KRS One review: He captivated a lively crowd in a performance which was well worth the wait

PUBLISHED: 16:11 20 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:11 20 May 2019

KRS One headlining The Waterfront in Norwich. Picture: David Warman

KRS One headlining The Waterfront in Norwich. Picture: David Warman

David Warman

Legendary Bronx based hip-hop artist KRS One bounded onto stage and delivered a rip-roaring performance for Norwich's hip-hop boppers on Sunday night (May 19).

Supported by Norwich based rap quartet Blu Cru, Kris Parker, more commonly known as his stage name of KRS-One, is notable for big hit tracks Sound of the Police and My Philosophy.

He emerged onto the hip-hop scene in the 1980's, initially as part of BDP (Boogie Down Productions), before eventually launching a successful solo career spanning over 15 years.

You may also want to watch:

He certainly did not disappoint as he produced an electrifying display of high intensity and blockbusting bars. The only person more captivated than the 200 strong audience in attendance at The Waterfront was the sound guy who was hounded throughout to increase the sound to the 53-year-old rapper's preferred base levels - albeit to no avail due to the sound policy the nightspot is required to adhere to. Stick between the archetypal rock and a hard place.

Also supported by DJ Predator Prime, son of the American musician, there was an upbeat energy present with songs highlighting anti-violence and togetherness with near neighbours Mexico in his track The Invaders.

With the Freestyle Tour having been put back six months from its initial October 2018 date, KRS One captivated a lively crowd in a performance which was well worth the wait with a eclectic blend of his classic and contemporary repertoire.

- For more Norwich music check out our dedicated page every Thursday in the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News or follow Enjoy Music More on Twitter and Instagram

