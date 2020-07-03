Kofra opens new coffee shop in NR3

Archant

Kofra has opened the doors of its latest city branch in the heart of NR3 and it has been created with social distancing in mind.

Kofra has a new premises in Bell Road in NR3

The independent coffee company opened in 1 Bell Road on Friday, opposite The Fat Cat Brewery Tap, and it is the fourth Kofra with shops in Onley Street, Upper St Giles Street and at the Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts.

The new shop is a similar design and size to the Onley Street branch in NR2 and they will be offering takeaway coffees alongside hot chocolate, coffee beans and cakes.

While it is mainly a takeaway, they have revamped the outside terrace and from this Saturday they will have three tables where people can sit and enjoy their drinks.

Kofra managing director Jose Guzman at their new coffee shop in Bell Road in NR3

Kofra managing director José Guzmán, originally from Guatemala, took on the shop last year but the opening was delayed while they relocated their flagship from Unthank Road to a larger premises in Upper St Giles, in the former home of Louis’ Deli and Café.

Mr Guzmán said: “We’ve been thinking about opening in NR3 for years but couldn’t find the right location and the postcode kept coming up when people joined our loyalty cards programme.

Kofra has a new premises in NR3 which is open seven days a week

“People in NR3 are really excited and our business model is to go into little streets and become a vibrant part of the community.”

Customers will be served from a purpose-built table at the front of the shop to begin with and won’t be permitted inside to protect them and staff.

James Cowan and David Rickenback at the new Kofra in NR3, where they will be serving from a purpose-built table at the front of the shop for the time being

Although it is a challenging time to open a business, Mr Guzmán is feeling positive after the success of their click and collect takeaway coffees in Onley Street during lockdown.

Their Upper St Giles flagship is staying closed for the time being while they “make it work for social distancing in a comfortable way”.

Mr Guzmán added: “We have had so much love during lockdown and people have been so grateful for our coffee and happy to have a little bit of normality.”

Kofra in Bell Road is open Monday to Saturday 8am to 5pm and Sundays 9am to 5pm.