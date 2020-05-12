Search

Kofra reopens for takeaways as owner reveals plan for new NR3 coffee shop

12 May, 2020 - 06:30
The Onley Street branch of Kofra in Norwich has reopened for click and collect takeaway coffees and owner José Guzmán has revealed plans for a new NR3 branch Picture: Brittany Woodman/James Randle

Archant

Those missing proper coffee during lockdown can now get their fix as Norwich-based Kofra has reopened its NR2 shop for takeaways and will soon be launching in NR3.

Kofra are running a click and collect from their NR2 branch Picture: Brittany WoodmanKofra are running a click and collect from their NR2 branch Picture: Brittany Woodman

The independent coffee company celebrated its sixth anniversary in April and currently has three shops across the city at the Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts, in Onley Street and in February their flagship store relocated from Unthank Road to Upper St Giles Street, in the former home of Louis’ Deli and Café.

Until last week, all three remained closed due to coronavirus lockdown, with coffee beans delivery continuing across the UK, but they have now reopened the 16 Onley Street branch in NR2 for click and collect.

Customers must pre-order their coffees, ranging from a cappuccino to hot chocolate, on the Kofra website where they must pay and specify a collection time online.

READ MORE: How ‘adapting quickly’ has meant more orders than ever for cafe

Orders will be placed on a table at the door of the shop, to adhere to social distancing measures, and they are also selling brownies and flapjacks.

Kofra managing director José Guzmán, originally from Guatemala, has more exciting plans in the pipeline with a new NR3 branch opening in 2 Bell Road, opposite The Fat Cat Brewery Tap.

Mr Guzmán said: “We decided to reopen as the shop is located in the centre of the community and now is a good time to be part of that.

Kofra managing director José Guzman is opening a new NR3 branch in time for summer and will run takeaways until he can reopen fully Picture: Brittany WoodmanKofra managing director José Guzman is opening a new NR3 branch in time for summer and will run takeaways until he can reopen fully Picture: Brittany Woodman

READ MORE: 5 places delivering roast dinners in Norwich during lockdown

“Before lockdown we had signed the lease to a shop in NR3 and we chose that location as it is part of our business model to go in small residential areas and be part of the neighbourhood.

“We are looking to open in four to six weeks and will do click and collect and are also about to finish a Kofra takeaway app.

“The St Giles branch will be the last to open as it is bigger and in the city centre so we need to be really careful.

“It is important to be positive and keep going at times like this.”

The Onley Street branch is open for click and collect from 8.30am to 5pm Wednesday to Sunday at kofra.co.uk/takeaway

