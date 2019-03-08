Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Wine More

Kodaline to perform in Norwich this weekend

PUBLISHED: 16:54 06 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:54 06 November 2019

Kodaline are set to bring the UK tour to The LCR in Norwich. Picture: Andrew Whitton

Kodaline are set to bring the UK tour to The LCR in Norwich. Picture: Andrew Whitton

� Andrew Whitton 2018

Irish quartet Kodaline are set to bring their headline UK tour to Norwich this weekend.

With support from Patrick Martin, the show will take place on November 10 at The Nick Rayns LCR, UEA and will be the fourth of nine dates across the UK.

This tour comes off the back of a busy year and a half which saw them release their third album, Politics of Living, in September 2018 and head out on tour with Snow Patrol at the start of 2019.

Confident that this is their best album to date, lead singer Steve Garrigan said: "We took our time, we did our own thing, we made sure we got everything to exactly where it needed to be."

"We gave ourselves room to get out of our comfort zone and experiment, to try things we might have shied away from before. But the songs were always the foundation: the structure, the lyric, the melody. If you get that right, production can only make it better. It's like sprinkles on top of the cake."

You may also want to watch:

Formed in the north of Dublin in 2012, although originally known as 21 Demands from 2005-2011, as a band they achieved immediate success.

All I Want, from their first EP, has clocked up over 120 million views on YouTube with their 2013 debut album, Perfect World, establishing them as a highly emotional pop rock band with perfectly crafted songs.

The follow up, 2015's Coming Up For Air, gave them their second Irish number one and constant touring confirming their status as a growing force around the world.

But the biggest moment, for all of the band, was performing with Ed Sheeran for two nights at Dublin's Croke Park Stadium in July 2015. He invited Kodaline onstage to perform their song All I Want with him and the band were astonished by the audience's response.

"It was probably the biggest kick up the arse we ever got," said band member Mark Prendergast. "Because all these people knew the song. Our song."

- Tickets to see Kodaline on November 10 at The LCR, UEA are available for £29.50 advance from the UEA Ticket Bookings website

- For more Norwich music check out our dedicated page every Thursday in the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News or follow Enjoy Music More on Facebook and Twitter

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Two men stabbed in fight outside shop

Two men were stabbed after a fight broke out near the Norwich Shopper off Dereham Road. PIcture: Dominic Gilbert

S Club to perform at throwback party in Norwich

S Club stars Tina, Jo and Bradley are coming to OPEN Norwich in 2020 Credit: Supplied by OPEN Norwich

Norwich man arrested after horse dies following attack

Eighteen-year-old mare Sindy who had to be put down following an attack in a paddock in the Mendham area, near Harleston. Picture: Tracy Grantham-Feavearyear

Police cordon in place on busy Norwich road

Police on Dereham Road in Norwich following an incident. Picture Facebook/RussellStCommunityAreaResident'sAssociatioCommittee

Culinary craze to be taken off restaurant’s menu

Head chef Iain McCarten who created his special crab doughnut. Pic: Archant

Most Read

Two men stabbed in fight outside shop

Two men were stabbed after a fight broke out near the Norwich Shopper off Dereham Road. PIcture: Dominic Gilbert

S Club to perform at throwback party in Norwich

S Club stars Tina, Jo and Bradley are coming to OPEN Norwich in 2020 Credit: Supplied by OPEN Norwich

Norwich man arrested after horse dies following attack

Eighteen-year-old mare Sindy who had to be put down following an attack in a paddock in the Mendham area, near Harleston. Picture: Tracy Grantham-Feavearyear

Police cordon in place on busy Norwich road

Police on Dereham Road in Norwich following an incident. Picture Facebook/RussellStCommunityAreaResident'sAssociatioCommittee

Culinary craze to be taken off restaurant’s menu

Head chef Iain McCarten who created his special crab doughnut. Pic: Archant

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Hit-and-run driver careers into garden, smashes into cars - then speeds away

Emma Wilder's damaged car on The Street in Ringland after a driver crashed into it and drove off Picture: Emma Wilder

O’Neil worried that City’s Premier League approach is naive – and reveals that he regrets leaving

Gary O'Neil, right, celebrates a Premier League winner at West Brom, scored by Robbie Brady, left, in March 2016 Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

McDonalds exec Steve Easterbrook being fired for work romance is crazy – it’s what the office is for!

Rachel Moore says she's witnessed multiple office romances in her working life and feels its one of the main ways people meet their future partners

Norwich City transfer rumours: Bundesliga clubs and Canaries interested in German left-back

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber and head coach Daniel Farke

Norfolk’s Lady Glenconner on the incredible success of her memoir, arguably the worst honeymoon of all time and why Netflix’s The Crown has it all wrong about Princess Margaret

The coronation in 1952 with Lady Glenconner as a Maid of Honour assisting with the Queen's train
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists