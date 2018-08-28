Video

Knight family face the media for Fighting with my Family press day

The Knight family face the media at the press launch for the Hollywood film about them and wrestling called Fighting with my Family. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2019

Norwich’s most famous family took a break from wrestling to tackle questions to the press ahead of the film release.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The local and national press descended on the World Association of Wresting (WAW) centre in Rose Lane in the city on Tuesday to speak to mum and dad Ricky and Saraya and their children Roy and Zak.

Unfortunately, daughter and WWE star Paige, whose real name is Saraya-Jade Bevis, was unable to attend as she now lives in America.

The film, which was directed by Stephen Merchant and produced by The Rock, stars Florence Pugh as Paige, Nick Frost and Vince Vaughn.

The family told journalists what they thought about the film, how proud they are to put Norwich on the map and their plans for the future.

Ricky and Saraya Knight face the media at the press launch for the Hollywood film about them and wrestling called Fighting with my Family. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Ricky and Saraya Knight face the media at the press launch for the Hollywood film about them and wrestling called Fighting with my Family. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

READ MORE: Brit award-winning rock band latest act announced for Forest Live 2019

Ricky Knight tweeted: “Media day at WAW HQ For our movie fighting with my family all getting very real now.”

Camera crews were spotted filming at the market and St James’ Hill in April 2017 for two days before heading to Los Angeles to finish production.

The film focuses on Paige’s journey to WWE fame and the issues that arise when she auditions for WWE with her brother Zak.

Made by Seven Buck Productions with WWE Studios and Film 4, Fighting With My Family is scheduled for release in UK cinemas on March 1.

media day at WAW HQ For our movie fighting with my family all getting very real now — Ricky Knight (@RickyKnightWAW) January 15, 2019

You can read the full interview with the Knight family in the Eastern Daily Press and Evening News on February 28.