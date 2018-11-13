Up-and-coming rock band King Nun are playing in Norwich next week

Rock band King Nun. Photo: Courtesy of Cheek Press Courtesy of Cheek Press

King Nun are coming to Norwich next week on November 20 with a headline tour that coincides with the release of their new EP.

King Nun's November 2018 UK tour poster. Photo: Courtesy of Cheek Press King Nun's November 2018 UK tour poster. Photo: Courtesy of Cheek Press

With the recent release of their EP I Have Love, King Nun are heading out on a nine-date UK tour that will see them land in Norwich on November 20.

The EP features a new track of the same name and singles Chinese Medicine, Family Portrait and Greasy Hotel which are all available to purchase on vinyl.

Comprised of Theo on vocals and guitar, James on guitar, Nathan on bass and Caius on drums, the four-piece’s newest work has been released via Dirty Hit - the label that represents the likes of Wolf Alice, Pale Waves and The 1975.

The upcoming tour follows on from their incendiary performances at Reading and Leeds Festivals last year along with a set at The Great Escape festival. The show at The Waterfront in Norwich, and all other UK dates, will see Valeras and We’ll Be Detectives filling the supporting slots.

Tickets to their show at The Waterfront in Norwich are available for £7 advance via the UEA Box Office website.