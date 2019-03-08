Search

Video

Norwich cafe launches alcoholic milkshake bar

PUBLISHED: 16:55 18 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:14 18 April 2019

KindaKafe manager Sarah Rich and barista Emily Webb with the new alcoholic milkshakes Credit: Emily Powter-Robinson

KindaKafe manager Sarah Rich and barista Emily Webb with the new alcoholic milkshakes Credit: Emily Powter-Robinson

Archant

You no longer need choose between dessert and cocktails as a Norwich cafe has launched an alcoholic milkshake bar.

KindaKafe's new milkshakes Credit: KindaKafeKindaKafe's new milkshakes Credit: KindaKafe

KindaKafe in Castle Meadow is opening an evening bar from Friday April 26 with “hardshakes” on offer.

The boozy milkshakes available are Apple Cobbler, Mr Pond's Banoffee Pie, The Last Bakewell, Step Into The Black Forest and Maple Peanut Revamp.

All of the names give a nod to Ponds Shoe Fitters who were the former owner of the building now home to KindaKafe.

KindaKafe's new milkshakes Credit: KindaKafeKindaKafe's new milkshakes Credit: KindaKafe

Alongside the milkshakes, which can be made alcohol or dairy free, the bar will stock locally sourced spirits, wine and beers including Redwell Brewery in Trowse.

There will also be a selection of vegetarian and vegan tapas dishes available.

Sarah Rich, KindaKafe manager, said: “The pudding-themed alcoholic milkshakes are the perfect fusion of desserts and cocktails.

KindaKafe manager Sarah Rich making Mr Pond's banoffee pie acoholic milkshake Credit: Emily Powter-RobinsonKindaKafe manager Sarah Rich making Mr Pond's banoffee pie acoholic milkshake Credit: Emily Powter-Robinson

“They also contain one of your five a day so you don't even have to feel guilty about treating yourself.”

The community cafe exists to build communities and reduce loneliness and is part of The Missing Kind social enterprise.

Profits from the cafe support charitable work and it funds local groups who can use the space for free.

KindaKafe in Castle Meadow Credit: Emily Powter-RobinsonKindaKafe in Castle Meadow Credit: Emily Powter-Robinson

Tom Gaskin, social enterprise manager at The Missing Kind, said: “A lot of people known now we do our Hidden History tours in the basement and with lots of new footfall it is a great opportunity to offer a new experience.

“Norwich has a really exciting nightlife scene and from feedback we have got there is a gap in the market for an adult sociable space which isn't too overwhelming.

“Castle Meadow is a slight challenge with footfall as you don't typically think about coming here for a drink so we need to give people a reason to come.”

The new alcoholic milkshakes at KindaKafeThe new alcoholic milkshakes at KindaKafe

The launch event, which starts at 7pm on April 26, will celebrate local talent with Norwich musicians Finn Doherty, Aphra and Jas Eade.

They are also running milkshake masterclasses in May with the chance to learn how to make them and invent your own.

KindaKafe at 21-23 Castle Meadow will be serving alcohol from 5pm to 10pm on Monday and Tuesday and 5pm to 11pm Friday and Saturday.

KindaKafe in Castle MeadowKindaKafe in Castle Meadow

