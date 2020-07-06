Video

Norwich cafe launches Crowdfunder campaign so it can afford to reopen

Tom Gaskin has launched a Crowdfunder campaign so KindaKafe in Norwich can reopen with social distancing measures in place.

A community cafe in Norwich, which provides a lifeline to hundreds of people across the city, has launched a Crowdfunder campaign so it can reopen and implement social distancing measures.

KindaKafe in Castle Meadow

While many businesses reopened their doors on July 4, KindaKafe in Castle Meadow is one of the places that has remained shut as its current layout doesn’t work with the government guidelines.

They are aiming to raise £18,000 to refurbish the cafe, which celebrated its fourth birthday on Monday, and install new safety measures.

It is a social enterprise run by The Missing Kind charity, who have four venues across the country, and their Norwich premises has the aim of building community and reducing loneliness.

KindaKafe in Castle Meadow

When the venue was forced to close in March due to lockdown their source of revenue stopped overnight, which has resulted in losses of “at least £55,000” so far.

The money raised will allow them to make changes to the layout of the building, which includes the removal of a partition wall to create a larger open plan space, extending the kitchen and introducing hand sanitiser stations.

Tom Gaskin, director of Pop Up Enterprises who work in partnership with The Missing Kind, said: “Our building is fantastic from a historical perspective, but it is awful for social distancing as it is a bit of a rabbit warren with narrow corridors and small spaces.

The underground street beneath KindaKafe in Norwich where they run Hidden History tours.

“If we were to reopen now we wouldn’t be able to have enough customers to make it worthwhile.

“We pride ourselves on offering a sanctuary for people to relax in and feel part of the community and we’ve had people who never leave their bedroom due to social anxiety that have joined a community group and gone on to get a job and rebuild their lives.”

You can donate to the KindaKafe Crowdfunder here.