Killswitch Engage review: They still know how to whip up a hurricane

PUBLISHED: 00:43 15 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:45 15 October 2019

Killswitch Engage headlining The LCR UEA in Norwich. Picture: Lee Harper

Killswitch Engage headlining The LCR UEA in Norwich. Picture: Lee Harper

Go To The Gig

Killswitch Engage don't tour the UK very often, so their sold out show to open the British leg of the Atonement tour had fans out in force.

Killswitch Engage headlining The LCR UEA in Norwich. Picture: Lee Harper

With their eighth album, the aforementioned Atonement, streaming through plenty of speakers, the five piece came equipped with a fresh batch of razor sharp tunes. Chief among those were I Am Broken Too and Unleashed.

The songs easily slipped in among the likes of fan favourites My Last Serenade and Rose of Sharyn, and despite the new record only having dropped a matter of weeks ago the rabble rousing Norwich crowd belted our every word like there was no tomorrow.

Remarkably, the band have been at it now for 20 years, and mega tunes In Due Time and The End of Heartache were among the evening's most gloriously soaring tunes.

Anyone familiar with Killswitch will know their gigs are likely to be the most intensely sweat-soaked you will ever encounter, and even 20 years older they still know how to whip up a hurricane.

Killswitch Engage headlining The LCR UEA in Norwich. Picture: Lee Harper

It's also abundantly clear that vocalist Jesse Leach is revelling in his new lease of life since rejoining the band in 2012 for his second stint.

As ever, the epic and raucous cover of Dio's Holy Diver rings out to end the night, leaving the drenched Norfolk crowd ambling home in an intoxicating cloud of beer, body odour and a night most memorable.

Tenside and Revocation opened proceedings - the latter particularly impressing with their masterful musicianship across a wealth of dissonant death metal songs, although both were hampered by a lack of memorable tunes.

The only downside was the time constraints on the headliner, finally hitting the stage at 9.50pm leaving them with just an hour and 10 minutes before curfew. It was particularly baffling given that Revocation played for nearly an hour, but to Killswitch's credit it didn't feel like anyone had been left short changed.

Killswitch Engage headlining The LCR UEA in Norwich. Picture: Lee Harper

- For more Norwich music check out our dedicated page every Thursday in the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News or follow Enjoy Music More on Facebook and Twitter

Killswitch Engage headlining The LCR UEA in Norwich. Picture: Lee Harper

Revocation supporting Killswitch Engage at The LCR UEA in Norwich. Picture: Lee Harper

Tenside supporting Killswitch Engage at The LCR UEA in Norwich. Picture: Lee Harper

