Killing Joke review: It’s unlikely that many people will have left the venue without a buzz of adrenaline going through their veins

Killing Joke headlining The LCR, UEA in Norwich. Photo: Ross Halls Ross Halls

Celebrating their 40th anniversary, post-punk legends Killing Joke brought their Laugh at Your Peril tour to The LCR, UEA in Norwich last night.

The line-up for the band has seen many changes through the years, but on this tour they had their classic line up of Jaz Coleman, Geordie Walker, Youth (Martin Glover) and Big Paul (Paul Ferguson) on drums.

They began their set with one of their older tracks, Unspeakable from 1981, followed by a more recent song from 2010, European Super State.

At one point lead singer Jaz told the audience to put down their iPhones and say hi to the person next to them.

The set progressed with highlights coming from all eras. A personal favourite of the night was Eighties, which got everyone in the venue dancing and singing along to the catchy and relatable song.

The band went on to play more of their greatest hits mixed with the lead singer’s social and political commentaries. Coleman appeared to be a man possessed, vibrating with energy and stomping all over the stage all night.

It’s unlikely that many people will have left the venue without a buzz of adrenaline going through their veins as once more, Killing Joke demonstrated why they’ve been at the top of their game for so long - and here’s to hitting 50 years!