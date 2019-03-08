KFC is inviting fans in Norwich to go behind the counter and learn chicken secrets

The KFC restaurant on Mile Cross Lane. Picture Archant. Archant

Chicken fans in Norwich are in for a treat as KFC is offering customers the chance to get in the kitchen and learn how to make the famous fried chicken.

The fast food chain is opening the kitchens at 300 of its restaurants on March 30 to give fans a look behind the scenes to see first hand how KFC staff make the famous Original Recipe chicken.

Many of the restaurants have already sold-out but tickets are still available for the KFC branches at Mile Cross and Sprowston.

As well as learning the chicken secrets, the £5 ticket also includes a KFC branded apron and a burger of your own creation.

All ticket profits go towards the KFC Foundation which since 2015 has paid out grants worth £3m to its charity partners.

For more information and to get tickets visit the KFC Open Kitchen website.