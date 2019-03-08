Search

Katie Price signs copies of her autobiography at Norwich club opening

PUBLISHED: 10:23 21 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:42 21 April 2019

Katie Price at the opening of Fetch in Norwich. Picture Fetch.

Katie Price at the opening of Fetch in Norwich. Picture Fetch.

Archant

Crowds turned out to the opening of a new nightclub in Norwich on Saturday night and were joined by Katie Price.

The model and TV personality was the special guest at the opening of Fetch on Prince of Wales Road in the city.

The 40-year-old entered the bar, which used to be Flaunt, to Lady Gaga's Just Dance and wore a florescent green dress teamed with a bright pink jacket and heels.

Crowds gathered around her booth in the bar to get photos and autographs and she signed copied of her books.

Since embarking on a successful modelling career in the 90s, the businesswoman has become a household name for her reality show appearances including I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! where she met her first husband Peter Andre.

She also won the 2015 series of Celebrity Big Brother, has released six autobiographies and has even had a top 20 single with her cover of A Whole New World from Aladdin.

The event also featured be stilt walkers, fire performers, dancers and a drag host.

Most Read

City centre pub named the best in Norfolk

The Lamb Inn in Norwich has been named the best pub in Norfolk by the National Pub & Bar Awards. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY.

Football fan turns £10 into £19k with Norwich City bet

The traveling Norwich fans before the Sky Bet Championship match at the DW Stadium, Wigan. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Jobs to be lost at two city schools amid funding pressures

Angel Road Junior School in Norwich. Staff at the school and the nearby Angel Road Infant School face redundancy due to financial pressures at the Diversa Multi Academy Trust, which manages the schools. Picture: ARCHANT

Man arrested over firearms offences after road closed in police incident

A police incident on the A146, near Framingham Pigot, has closed the road. Photo: Traffic map

Indian restaurant owner ordered to clear premises within 14 days

Masala Cottage at Brundall closed after a re-possession notice has been put on it. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Katie Price signs copies of her autobiography at Norwich club opening

Katie Price at the opening of Fetch in Norwich. Picture Fetch.

Your chance to buy entire contents of former Norwich restaurant

The contents of the former East Twenty Six bar and restaurant in Exchange Street, Norwich are being auctioned by Keys Auctions. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Canaries players to share £10million bonus if they seal promotion, according to report

Norwich City players, pictured celebrating Marco Stiepermann's opener against Sheffield Wednesday on Friday, are reportedly set to share a £10m bonus if they seal promotion Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

New Zealand born woman from Norfolk recalls day she was one street away from Christchurch shootings

Jan Clay and her brother a week later in Hamilton New Zealand. Photo: Jan Clay

‘Does Delia Smith actually sound like that?’ - Viewers react to Norwich episode of ITV’s In For A Penny

In For A Penny: Stephen and Julie Credit: ITV
