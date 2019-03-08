Katie Price signs copies of her autobiography at Norwich club opening

Katie Price at the opening of Fetch in Norwich. Picture Fetch. Archant

Crowds turned out to the opening of a new nightclub in Norwich on Saturday night and were joined by Katie Price.

The model and TV personality was the special guest at the opening of Fetch on Prince of Wales Road in the city.

The 40-year-old entered the bar, which used to be Flaunt, to Lady Gaga's Just Dance and wore a florescent green dress teamed with a bright pink jacket and heels.

Crowds gathered around her booth in the bar to get photos and autographs and she signed copied of her books.

Since embarking on a successful modelling career in the 90s, the businesswoman has become a household name for her reality show appearances including I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! where she met her first husband Peter Andre.

She also won the 2015 series of Celebrity Big Brother, has released six autobiographies and has even had a top 20 single with her cover of A Whole New World from Aladdin.

The event also featured be stilt walkers, fire performers, dancers and a drag host.