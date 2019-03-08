Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

Enjoy Gardenning More

Kate Nash review: Her stage presence and charisma are unrelenting throughout

PUBLISHED: 10:24 10 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:24 10 June 2019

Kate Nash. Picture: Supplied by UEA Box Office

Kate Nash. Picture: Supplied by UEA Box Office

Supplied by UEA Box Office

After an immensely successful hiatus in the acting world, Kate Nash is back touring and doing what she does best and treats her loyal fanbase at the Waterfront to a truly joyous live celebration of her career so far.

The star of Netflix wrestling show GLOW (Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling) is her usual bubbly and energetic self as she bounced onto stage grinning from ear to ear, trademark red pony tail thrashing back and forth, clearly ecstatic to be back on the live circuit.

Opener Life in Pink is the perfect start to the night, a punky riotous stomper that benefits greatly from the beefier live sound courtesy of her excellent backing band.

The politically charged feminist banger Agenda is colossal and its lyrics criticising sexism and the oppression of women in the music industry are as empowering as ever.

She talks passionately later on in the set about the struggles and yet huge rewards of being an independent artist. She now releases all music herself after quitting her record label when they failed to support her during a tough period of mental health and critical backlash, after her initial breakthrough over a decade ago. It's this refusal to be controlled both personally and artistically that makes Kate Nash such a vitally important trailblazer and role model, as she has all the right messages, and infectious feel good pop songs to perfectly complement this.

You may also want to watch:

Her genuine heartfelt lyrics go from the hilariously satirical, in her witty commentary of mundane everyday life, to the empoweringly defiant from song to song.

Big singles Pumpkin Soup and D******d are perhaps controversially left out of the setlist but there is no shortage of hits and this only proves the strength of her back catalogue.

She then rattles through several tracks from her 2018 album Yesterday Was Forever, including Musical Theatre and My Little Alien. Her stage presence and charisma are unrelenting throughout, and its simply joyous to see an artist having such genuine fun on stage, transcending onto the buoyant crowd.

After keeping the suspense up through the entire set, she finally dropped the opening piano notes of the iconic scream along anthem Foundations. It's safe to say it's absolute pandemonium for the next four minutes as the crowd erupted into full hysteria. Now twelve years old this monstrous banger still sounds as glorious and uplifting as the day it was released and is predictably the climax of the evening.

She returned after the chaos of Foundations for a final encore of Birds and Merry Happy, also from her platinum selling debut album Made of Bricks, before signing off with a karaoke rendition of (I've had) The time of my life, the timeless theme song from Dirty Dancing.

It's a fittingly appropriate end to a fantastically entertaining performance, and its certain to say just like her adoring army of fans she really is back having the time of her life.

- For more Norwich music check out our dedicated page every Thursday in the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News or follow Enjoy Music More on Twitter and Instagram

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Unbelievable’ - Driver ‘still within their probationary licence period’ caught speeding at 100mph in 40mph zone

Police said the driver of the vehicle was stopped in Lowestoft by officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk roads and armed policing team on Sunday night. Photo: James Bass.

‘I was losing the person I loved’ - How a university lecturer helped her boyfriend overcome drug addiction

Left, Elliot Murawski's police mug shot followin his arrest. The picture on the right shows Elliot with his partner Lisa Selby following his recovery. Photo: Police/bluebaglife

Night-time closures for work on major Norwich road

Work on Dereham Road in Costessey. Pic: Dan Grimmer

Decision to be made for new city centre pub beer garden

The area off Orford Hill, where the restaurant and beer garden would be. Photo: Google

Norfolk supermarket gets green light for automatic number plate recognition camera

Waitrose has been given permission to install ANPR at its Eaton Store Picture: Chris Bishop

Most Read

‘Unbelievable’ - Driver ‘still within their probationary licence period’ caught speeding at 100mph in 40mph zone

Police said the driver of the vehicle was stopped in Lowestoft by officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk roads and armed policing team on Sunday night. Photo: James Bass.

‘I was losing the person I loved’ - How a university lecturer helped her boyfriend overcome drug addiction

Left, Elliot Murawski's police mug shot followin his arrest. The picture on the right shows Elliot with his partner Lisa Selby following his recovery. Photo: Police/bluebaglife

Night-time closures for work on major Norwich road

Work on Dereham Road in Costessey. Pic: Dan Grimmer

Decision to be made for new city centre pub beer garden

The area off Orford Hill, where the restaurant and beer garden would be. Photo: Google

Norfolk supermarket gets green light for automatic number plate recognition camera

Waitrose has been given permission to install ANPR at its Eaton Store Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Reader Letter: The Old Feathers pub does not deserve such a negative review

The main dining area at The Old Feathers, Framingham Pigot. Photo: Archant

Norwich City transfer rumours: Former Bayern Munich target touted with Canaries

Daniel Farke is being linked with a swoop on French football Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

McFly star to play Norwich gig

Boy band McFly (left to right) Tom Fletcher, Harry Judd, Danny Jones and Dougie Poynter. Photo: PA IMAGES

Union demands Aviva’s Norwich staff are not kept in the dark

Aviva's Surrey House which houses the Marble Hall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

People needed to train in first aid for dogs – but it will cost you £14,995

People who have a qualified in the Dog First Aid course together with the dummy dog Cassie. Pic: www.dog-first-aid.com
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists