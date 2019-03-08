Fundraising gig to be held in memory of former Norwich student who took his own life

Joe Hewett-Emmett who took his own life in November 2018 after an extensive battle with depression. Photo: submitted by Finn Doherty submitted by Finn Doherty

Three Norwich musicians have organised a concert in memory of a friend who took his own life.

Finn Doherty, K.M.B and Sadie Nencini who are putting on a fundraising gig in aid of Joe's Crusade. Picture: Bartosz Halicki/Taryn Everdeen/Emily Norris Finn Doherty, K.M.B and Sadie Nencini who are putting on a fundraising gig in aid of Joe's Crusade. Picture: Bartosz Halicki/Taryn Everdeen/Emily Norris

Finn Doherty, K.M.B and Sadie Nencini have arranged the gig, which will take place at Karma Kafe in Norwich on April 12.

All proceeds will go to Joe’s Crusade, a fundraiser set up in memory of their close friend Joe Hewett-Emmett, a former Notre Dame Sixth Form student, who took his own life in November 2018 after an extensive battle with depression.

His mother Louise Bell, from Brampton in Suffolk, set up the gofundme page which included a heartfelt eulogy about the struggles her son faced.

“He was kind, generous, intelligent and beautiful,” she wrote.

“I’ve dealt with depression and mental illness both on a professional and personal basis. It’s the silent cancer that eats away at those we love.

“Joe’s decline in his mental health was a slow and at times unobvious progression. Myself and his family fought to get him the help he needed, initially via NHS services.”

Joe’s Crusade aims to raise awareness around people’s perception of mental health and the surrounding stigma.

It will raise money to support a mental health charity in East Anglia.

Mrs Bell said: “My Joe didn’t fit the normal stereotype of what we and all the professional community would expect to see in someone at risk of suicide, he came from a loving close family and I can genuinely say was never a sad child.”

The news of his passing also came as a shock to his close friends who are putting on this event.

“As a friend of Joe’s and someone who suffers with mental health issues myself, I was unaware to the extent of his struggle until it was too late,” said K.M.B.

“I think it’s so important that we all do whatever we can to raise awareness and try to make mental health more of a pressing issue in the eyes of the health services and those in power,” added Finn Doherty.

• Tickets to the fundraising gig are available for £5 from the UEA Ticket Booking website

• To donate to Joe’s Crusade, visit the gofundme page

• If you are struggling with mental health and need someone to talk to, contact The Samaritans for free on 116 123