Karl Minns kicking off six weeks of shows in Norwich big top tent

PUBLISHED: 16:35 10 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:52 10 August 2020

Karl Minns will kick off Interlude in Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich with She Go Does It In A Tent...With Friends Picture: Julia Holland/All About Photography, supplied by Norwich Theatre

Karl Minns will kick off Interlude in Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich with She Go Does It In A Tent...With Friends Picture: Julia Holland/All About Photography, supplied by Norwich Theatre

Norfolk comedian Karl Minns will be bringing one of his most popular characters back as the opening act for Interlude in Norwich, which runs for six weeks in a big top tent.

The big tent ready for Interlude at Chapelfield Gardens. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe big tent ready for Interlude at Chapelfield Gardens. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Karl Minns, who is also one half of comedy duo The Nimmo Twins with Owen Evans, will play much-loved mum She Go in his latest solo show and it runs from August 10 to 16.

She Go Does It In A Tent…With Friends will look at the region’s weird and wonderful news stories over the last year, including Ipswich being voted the 14th best tourist destination in the UK.

The second half of the show, which has no interval due to social distancing, will feature other Nimmo Twins characters such as Billy Boy and The Vicar.

Massi Rossetti, left, of Lost in Translation Circus, and Stephen Crocker, of Norwich Theatre, together in the big tent ready for Interlude at Chapelfield Gardens. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYMassi Rossetti, left, of Lost in Translation Circus, and Stephen Crocker, of Norwich Theatre, together in the big tent ready for Interlude at Chapelfield Gardens. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mr Minns said: “Most people in the arts weren’t expecting to be performing this year so it is was a real surprise and thrill when I got asked to do Interlude.

“Norfolk audiences have been fantastic over the last 24 years and they are good at laughing at themselves.”

Interlude is a collaboration between Norwich Theatre and circus company Lost in Translation and features six weeks of live performances, running until Sunday, September 20 with seating in bubbles of two to six.

You can buy tickets and see the full line-up at norwichtheatre.org or call 01603 630000.

