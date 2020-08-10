Street food market with cocktails and craft beer launching in Norwich

Junkyard Market launches outside St Mary’s Works, off Duke Street, this Friday, August 14, running from 5pm until 10pm, and it is free to attend.

It will then run at the weekend too, from 12pm until 10pm, and it will return every Friday, Saturday and Sunday for a further six weeks.

From pizzas to chicken wings, there will be a range of food vendors at each event and alongside cocktails, local company The Norfolk Beer Engine will be serving pints from its truck.

The site will feature spaced out tables, with ordering done online by scanning a QR code, and booking a slot in advance is advised to secure a space.

The event has been organised by AfterDark Promotions, who run events across East Anglia, The Shoe Factory Social Club, who offer free warehouse space to local creatives at St Mary’s Works, and developers Our Place, behind the multi-million pound regeneration project planned for the venue.

A spokesman for AfterDark Promotions said: “A high-end street food market in Norwich has been our ambition for a number of years, so it is great to now be able to bring that to fruition.

“It has been devastating to see the impact of Covid-19 on the businesses of friends and suppliers so it is good to be able to offer them support, while also bringing something new and exciting to Norwich.

Junkyard Mark will also raise money for charity partner the Norwich Soup Movement and a £1 discretionary charge will be added on to the end of each bill.

Rebecca Chipperfield, founder of the Norwich Soup Movement, said: “We are a DIY, non-profit organisation, who feed the homeless and hungry multiple times a week.

“We serve hot meals, desserts, takeaway snacks and drinks, as well as supplying sleeping bags and other essentials.”

The event is free to attend with a small deposit, which comes off the bill, and you can book at junkyardmarketnorwich.eventbrite.com