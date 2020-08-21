Julia Cameron’s new photographic show in Norwich takes an artistic look at the traditional family archive

Photographer Julia Cameron's new show 'Kinswomen: Camerons and Kings Served with Baked Starlings', opens on the 26th August, at St Margaret's Church, Norwich.

It has not gone unnoticed that the coronavirus pandemic has made us all cherish our families and friends more than ever as we work through unprecedented times. For Norwich-based artist Julia Cameron, this has been the inspiration for a new exhibition, after finding a box of photographs and mementoes from four generations of her family.

Photographer Julia Cameron's new show �Kinswomen: Camerons and Kings Served with Baked Starlings�, opens on the 26th August, at St Margaret�s Church, Norwich. Picture: Julia Cameron Photographer Julia Cameron's new show �Kinswomen: Camerons and Kings Served with Baked Starlings�, opens on the 26th August, at St Margaret�s Church, Norwich. Picture: Julia Cameron

Julia Cameron is a professional photographer, working commercially and in fine art photography. She says, “I am passionate about Norfolk – the sparseness of the landscape and big skies make me feel very small and in awe of my surroundings.”

Her new show, ‘Kinswomen: Camerons and Kings Served with Baked Starlings’, shows 25 large-scale fine art photographic works of re-imagined images from her found family archive. The images connect Ms Cameron with her ancestors.

Ms Cameron says: “I have created a synthesis of the old physical photographs, combining them and changing them to make new versions that are imbued with memory and emotion.

“Although in some sense autobiographical, most people have some old family photographs with which they have their own connections. It is my hope that the exhibition will prompt visitors to get out, examine and value their own pictures, letters and documents as a way of ensuring a continuity of their own family history.

Photographer Julia Cameron's new show �Kinswomen: Camerons and Kings Served with Baked Starlings�, opens on the 26th August, at St Margaret�s Church, Norwich. Picture: Julia Cameron Photographer Julia Cameron's new show �Kinswomen: Camerons and Kings Served with Baked Starlings�, opens on the 26th August, at St Margaret�s Church, Norwich. Picture: Julia Cameron

“I hope the Kinswomen exhibition will provoke contemplation of what our family and ancestors mean to our identity as well as provide a comfortable and comforting space in these strange times.”

The work explores the importance of family photographs and preserving our ancestors’ archives, as well as making our own. It has been questioned whether historians will have the same research material in the future, as images are mostly held digitally, with the risk of files corrupting or becoming inaccessible due to technological changes.

The setting of St. Margaret’s Church is a light and airy space with good ventilation, providing a safe environment to enjoy the work. The images are placed further apart than initially intended, allowing for social distancing, and visitors will follow a one-way route around the exhibition. Ms Cameron also plans to make a walk-around video of the exhibition for those who cannot attend.

‘Kinswomen: Camerons and Kings Served with Baked Starlings’ will run from the 26th August to the 4th September at St Margaret’s Church, St Benedicts Street, Norwich and is open Tuesday-Saturday, 10am-4pm. Entry is free.

Photographer Julia Cameron's new show �Kinswomen: Camerons and Kings Served with Baked Starlings�, opens on the 26th August, at St Margaret�s Church, Norwich. Picture: Julia Cameron Photographer Julia Cameron's new show �Kinswomen: Camerons and Kings Served with Baked Starlings�, opens on the 26th August, at St Margaret�s Church, Norwich. Picture: Julia Cameron

Photographer Julia Cameron's new show �Kinswomen: Camerons and Kings Served with Baked Starlings�, opens on the 26th August, at St Margaret�s Church, Norwich. Picture: Julia Cameron Photographer Julia Cameron's new show �Kinswomen: Camerons and Kings Served with Baked Starlings�, opens on the 26th August, at St Margaret�s Church, Norwich. Picture: Julia Cameron

