Josh Widdicombe Archant

Some may argue Josh Widdicombe's whining is a 'bit much', but The Last Leg star had everybody in Norwich's Theatre Royal roaring with laughter last night.

The Last Leg: (Adam Hills and co-hosted by Josh Widdicombe and Alex Brooker) The Last Leg: (Adam Hills and co-hosted by Josh Widdicombe and Alex Brooker)

The 36-year-old stand up comedian in the middle of his 'Bit Much' tour said: "I realise that this show is me complaining a lot, but that is my job."

Although the ranting may not be everybody's cup of tea, I find it rather endearing and relatable.

You can't help but warm to Widdicombe's schoolboy charm, as he talks about every day problems such as the annoyance of online group chats, failing your driving test and leaving vegetables to rot in the fridge.

The laughs came in early with Widdicombe telling the sold-out circle of his relief that England lost the Rugby World Cup... so he did not have to perform for a crowd that had been 'drinking for twelve hours.'

Standing on the stage with just a microphone, small table and a vodka soda, Widdicome may not have known how much the mention of train travel struck a chord with the crowd, as he told of his delays and getting stuck in Stowmarket on the journey to Norwich.

Josh Widdicombe has come a long way since his debut gig in 2008. Now touring for the first time as a father, he shows a new perspective on life.

"I always used to worry about my own mortality' he said, "Now quite happily be dead," he announced after a tale about being kept up all night by his one-year-old daughter.

The two-hour gig was wrapped up with a brief encore after "not wanting to leave the stage for too long" - it was 2.6 seconds - "if I leave for too long I'm worried you will all leave," he said.

Overall, this cheeky chappie knows exactly how to please a crowd, and the laughter from both old and young shows that.