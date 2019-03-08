Jools Holland and his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra are set to return to Norwich

Jools Holland and his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra are returning on their 2020 tour to The Nick Rayns LCR in Norwich. Picture: Mary McCartney Mary McCartney

Jools Holland and his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra will return to Norwich a decade after their last visit to The Nick Rayns LCR.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jools Holland and his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra are returning on their 2020 tour to The Nick Rayns LCR in Norwich. Picture: Mary McCartney Jools Holland and his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra are returning on their 2020 tour to The Nick Rayns LCR in Norwich. Picture: Mary McCartney

The show will take place on May 29, 2020 with special guest Eddi Reader and guest vocalists Ruby Turner and Louise Marshall.

This performance will follow on from his 36-date Autumn and Winter 2019 tour, with special guests Eddi Reader, Pauline Black & Arthur 'Gaps' Hendrickson, Ruby Turner, Louise Marshall and Gilson Lavis and his 6-date European Club 2020 Tour - which will be with the 5-piece band line-up and special guest KT Tunstall.

Jools Holland, who is well known for his exuberant live performances, has managed to maintain a prolific recording career since signing to Warner Music in 1996 - which includes the multimillion selling Jools Holland and Friends series.

You may also want to watch:

His career as a television presenter has seen just as much success whilst running parallel to his music career. Among the highlights are his much-loved shows Later...With Jools Holland and his annual show Hootenanny, which is broadcast on New Year's Eve.

In 2003 his achievements were formally recognised when he was awarded an OBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours list, later having the privilege of being included in the line-up for the Queen's Diamond Jubilee concert in 2012.

Some of his other achievements include performing at the New Year's Eve Millennium Dome opening ceremony in 1999; collaborating with Tom Jones on an album in 2004 which entered the UK Album Charts at No.5; winning the Sony Radio Academy Silver Award for Best Specialist Music Programme in 2010 for his highly-acclaimed and eclectic BBC Radio 2 show; and winning the Sony Gold award for Music Broadcaster Of The Year in 2010.

- Tickets to see Jools Holland and his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra are available for £35 advance from the UEA Ticket Bookings website

- For more Norwich music check out our dedicated page every Thursday in the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News or follow Enjoy Music More on Facebook and Twitter