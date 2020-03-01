Search

Advanced search

Review: Award-winning comedian John Kearns deserves a bigger crowd

PUBLISHED: 09:45 01 March 2020 | UPDATED: 09:45 01 March 2020

The Garage's spring 2018 season - John Kearns Photo: supplied by The Garage

The Garage's spring 2018 season - John Kearns Photo: supplied by The Garage

supplied by The Garage

What more does John Kearns have to do to pull in a bigger crowd in Norwich?

Two years ago the double Edinburgh Comedy Award-winning Londoner brought his tonsure wig to the Garage, and had a 30-strong crowd in the palm of his hand.

I spent the next couple of weeks telling everyone how brilliant his act was.

Maybe I was the only one. As he observes at the start of his 2020 show, the size of the crowd hasn't changed. And it's an injustice as big as the false teeth he sports.

The problem - as he acknowledges - is that he's 'niche'.

So while the 70-minute show rises and falls between rapier observations, solid audience ribbing, and some genuine poignancy, it's all packaged in Kearns' ridiculous look.

It's a look some people clearly can't get past. But they really should.

You may also want to watch:

His return to the city he once called home while at university sees him reflecting on life in his South London flat and the characters around him.

It begins with him treating us to a screeching rendition of 'Oh What a Beautiful Mornin''. It's stupid, and silly, and people squirm and giggle as he belts it out.

The show is loose and bounces around between observations about staring at your ceiling - more interesting than looking out of your window, apparently - and outrage at Nigella Lawson cookery tips.

But it drags you back to core themes about the trials of life, what he would say to his younger self, and how his neighbour plays the violin - badly - to her tomatoes.

He stalks the stage, one minute shouting in a corner, the next slapping a chair as he blasts a concept, himself or the universe.

And it's brilliant. And you only stop laughing when he stings you with a touching piece of self-revelation.

He hints to the glass ceiling his career has hit, and how the BBC, in particular, have turned down his ideas.

It's clear why. You can't sum up the highs and lows of his show in a poster or soundbite - or review. You just have to be there.

And then tell as many people as you can.

Most Read

Teenager, 17, revealed to have died in electrocution tragedy at railway station

Platforms at Norwich Railway Station were cordoned off after the teenager's death. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Person dies at Norwich Railway Station

Platforms at Norwich Railway Station were cordoned off after the teenager's death. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Owners of world-famous Grosvenor Fish Bar to sell up and move abroad

Christian Motta with fish and chips from his Grosvenor Fish Bar. He and his partner are now selling the business. Pic: Archant

See the £410,000 penthouse for sale with ‘garden in the sky’

A Norwich penthouse is for sale in the former Norfolk and Norwich Hospital. Pic: Reality estate agents

‘Absolute chaos’ - Parking rows sparks fights on estate

Parking in Hampden View in Costessey has sparked safety concerns. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Most Read

Teenager, 17, revealed to have died in electrocution tragedy at railway station

Platforms at Norwich Railway Station were cordoned off after the teenager's death. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Person dies at Norwich Railway Station

Platforms at Norwich Railway Station were cordoned off after the teenager's death. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Owners of world-famous Grosvenor Fish Bar to sell up and move abroad

Christian Motta with fish and chips from his Grosvenor Fish Bar. He and his partner are now selling the business. Pic: Archant

See the £410,000 penthouse for sale with ‘garden in the sky’

A Norwich penthouse is for sale in the former Norfolk and Norwich Hospital. Pic: Reality estate agents

‘Absolute chaos’ - Parking rows sparks fights on estate

Parking in Hampden View in Costessey has sparked safety concerns. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Police investigate sudden death in Norwich

A sudden death at a home on King Street is being investigated by police. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Revealed: How 13 schemes will share nearly £5m from tax on new homes

A new roundabout could be installed in Plumstead Road. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Coffee shop in Norwich Lanes to close

Elaine Reilly owner of the Mustard Coffee Bar, has closed the cafe to concentrate on other ventures. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Review: Award-winning comedian John Kearns deserves a bigger crowd

The Garage's spring 2018 season - John Kearns Photo: supplied by The Garage

Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries quids in this summer

Jamal Lewis is congratulated by Todd Cantwell after his match winning strike in Norwich City's 1-0 Premier League win over Leicester City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24