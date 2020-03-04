Search

Advanced search

See inside Norwich-based jeweller Yiannis Assiouras' studio

PUBLISHED: 12:36 04 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:45 04 March 2020

Jeweller Yiannis Assiouras' studio. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme

Jeweller Yiannis Assiouras' studio. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme

Kate Wolstenholme

Kate Wolstenholme visits Yiannis Assiouris in his Norwich studio.

Jeweller Yiannis Assiouras' studio. Picture: Kate WolstenholmeJeweller Yiannis Assiouras' studio. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme

Yiannis Assiouras is a Norwich-based Greek jeweller and artist, working mainly with silver and porcelain, avoiding naturally occurring gemstones, so that he can help to preserve earth's resources.

A lot of Yiannis' inspiration comes from Ancient Greece, with his work reflecting their traditional historic jewellery style, as well as depicting the shapes and illustrations found painted on vessels from the time. These illustrations show everyday life as it was, as well as scenes from mythology. His choice of materials and textures reflect this. He says: 'Each time I create a piece of jewellery my aim is to make a new form.'

Born in Athens and relocating to Norwich in 2015, Yiannis has been practising his craft since studying silversmithing in Greece and going on to run his own studio and sell his work. With work in The Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts' shop, Assiouras' work can also be seen on his website.

Jeweller Yiannis Assiouras' studio. Picture: Kate WolstenholmeJeweller Yiannis Assiouras' studio. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme

Jeweller Yiannis Assiouras' studio. Picture: Kate WolstenholmeJeweller Yiannis Assiouras' studio. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme

Jeweller Yiannis Assiouras' studio. A lot of Yiannis� inspiration comes from Ancient Greece. His work depicts shapes and illustrations found painted onto vessels which represent everyday life as it was. He is also inspired by jewellery worn by the Ancient Greeks and by their mythology. Picture: Kate WolstenholmeJeweller Yiannis Assiouras' studio. A lot of Yiannis� inspiration comes from Ancient Greece. His work depicts shapes and illustrations found painted onto vessels which represent everyday life as it was. He is also inspired by jewellery worn by the Ancient Greeks and by their mythology. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme

Jeweller Yiannis Assiouras' studio. Picture: Kate WolstenholmeJeweller Yiannis Assiouras' studio. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme

Jeweller Yiannis Assiouras' studio. Picture: Kate WolstenholmeJeweller Yiannis Assiouras' studio. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme

Jeweller Yiannis Assiouras' studio. Picture: Kate WolstenholmeJeweller Yiannis Assiouras' studio. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme

Jeweller Yiannis Assiouras' studio. This is a pitch mixture to hold a piece of silver. Yiannis warms up a pitch mixture and places the piece of silver in it. The pitch will hold the silver in place as it cools and hardens. He is then able to hammer a relief pattern into the silver. Picture: Kate WolstenholmeJeweller Yiannis Assiouras' studio. This is a pitch mixture to hold a piece of silver. Yiannis warms up a pitch mixture and places the piece of silver in it. The pitch will hold the silver in place as it cools and hardens. He is then able to hammer a relief pattern into the silver. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme

Jeweller Yiannis Assiouras' studio. In many of Yiannis� other works he uses porcelain. This means Yiannis is not using gemstones from natural resources and can have more creativity with shape and design. Picture: Kate WolstenholmeJeweller Yiannis Assiouras' studio. In many of Yiannis� other works he uses porcelain. This means Yiannis is not using gemstones from natural resources and can have more creativity with shape and design. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme

Jeweller Yiannis Assiouras' studio. Picture: Kate WolstenholmeJeweller Yiannis Assiouras' studio. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme

Jeweller Yiannis Assiouras' studio. Picture: Kate WolstenholmeJeweller Yiannis Assiouras' studio. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme

Most Read

New principal for ‘outstanding’ school

The new principal at Hethersett Academy, Jane Diver. Picture: Inspiration Trust

Norwich woman becomes millionaire through Premium Bonds

A woman from Norwich has won a £1m thanks to premium bonds. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/NAPA74.

Man tries to find ex-girlfriend to leave her his life savings

Sid Johnson is looking for Lilias Morgan, who he met in the late 60s. Picture: Aberdeen Evening Express

City junction to close for whole weekend to allow for resurfacing

The Heigham Street and Mile Cross Road junction will be closed to all traffic from 9am on Friday, March 13 until 6am on Monday, March 16. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

New drive-through Starbucks to open in Norwich ‘in near future’

Starbucks will open a new drive-through café on Chartwell Road in Norwich 'in the near future' Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Most Read

New principal for ‘outstanding’ school

The new principal at Hethersett Academy, Jane Diver. Picture: Inspiration Trust

Norwich woman becomes millionaire through Premium Bonds

A woman from Norwich has won a £1m thanks to premium bonds. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/NAPA74.

Man tries to find ex-girlfriend to leave her his life savings

Sid Johnson is looking for Lilias Morgan, who he met in the late 60s. Picture: Aberdeen Evening Express

City junction to close for whole weekend to allow for resurfacing

The Heigham Street and Mile Cross Road junction will be closed to all traffic from 9am on Friday, March 13 until 6am on Monday, March 16. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

New drive-through Starbucks to open in Norwich ‘in near future’

Starbucks will open a new drive-through café on Chartwell Road in Norwich 'in the near future' Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Fears for Chapelfield as owners look at ‘alternative options’ for business

Chapelfields owner, Intu, has said it is looking at alternative plans for its business. Pic: Archant

Activists and Conservative MP in dispute over plans for 300 new homes

Extinction Rebellion Norwich presenting Jerome Mayhew MP with letter asking him to Save Thorpe Woods. Picture: Claire Bullion

Student told university of suicidal thoughts months before his death, inquest hears

The University of East Anglia. Photo: UEA

Ralf Fahrmann poised to cut short Norwich City loan - reports

Ralf Fahrmann could be set to end his proposed season long loan move to Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

To stick or to twist for Farke in FA Cup trip to the capital?

Mario Vrancic was a big influence in the previous round at Burnley - will Daniel Farke ask him for a repeat performance at Spurs? Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24