See inside Norwich-based jeweller Yiannis Assiouras' studio

Jeweller Yiannis Assiouras' studio. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme Kate Wolstenholme

Kate Wolstenholme visits Yiannis Assiouris in his Norwich studio.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jeweller Yiannis Assiouras' studio. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme Jeweller Yiannis Assiouras' studio. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme

Yiannis Assiouras is a Norwich-based Greek jeweller and artist, working mainly with silver and porcelain, avoiding naturally occurring gemstones, so that he can help to preserve earth's resources.

A lot of Yiannis' inspiration comes from Ancient Greece, with his work reflecting their traditional historic jewellery style, as well as depicting the shapes and illustrations found painted on vessels from the time. These illustrations show everyday life as it was, as well as scenes from mythology. His choice of materials and textures reflect this. He says: 'Each time I create a piece of jewellery my aim is to make a new form.'

Born in Athens and relocating to Norwich in 2015, Yiannis has been practising his craft since studying silversmithing in Greece and going on to run his own studio and sell his work. With work in The Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts' shop, Assiouras' work can also be seen on his website.

Jeweller Yiannis Assiouras' studio. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme Jeweller Yiannis Assiouras' studio. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme

Jeweller Yiannis Assiouras' studio. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme Jeweller Yiannis Assiouras' studio. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme

Jeweller Yiannis Assiouras' studio. A lot of Yiannis� inspiration comes from Ancient Greece. His work depicts shapes and illustrations found painted onto vessels which represent everyday life as it was. He is also inspired by jewellery worn by the Ancient Greeks and by their mythology. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme Jeweller Yiannis Assiouras' studio. A lot of Yiannis� inspiration comes from Ancient Greece. His work depicts shapes and illustrations found painted onto vessels which represent everyday life as it was. He is also inspired by jewellery worn by the Ancient Greeks and by their mythology. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme

Jeweller Yiannis Assiouras' studio. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme Jeweller Yiannis Assiouras' studio. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme

Jeweller Yiannis Assiouras' studio. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme Jeweller Yiannis Assiouras' studio. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme

Jeweller Yiannis Assiouras' studio. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme Jeweller Yiannis Assiouras' studio. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme

Jeweller Yiannis Assiouras' studio. This is a pitch mixture to hold a piece of silver. Yiannis warms up a pitch mixture and places the piece of silver in it. The pitch will hold the silver in place as it cools and hardens. He is then able to hammer a relief pattern into the silver. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme Jeweller Yiannis Assiouras' studio. This is a pitch mixture to hold a piece of silver. Yiannis warms up a pitch mixture and places the piece of silver in it. The pitch will hold the silver in place as it cools and hardens. He is then able to hammer a relief pattern into the silver. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme

Jeweller Yiannis Assiouras' studio. In many of Yiannis� other works he uses porcelain. This means Yiannis is not using gemstones from natural resources and can have more creativity with shape and design. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme Jeweller Yiannis Assiouras' studio. In many of Yiannis� other works he uses porcelain. This means Yiannis is not using gemstones from natural resources and can have more creativity with shape and design. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme

Jeweller Yiannis Assiouras' studio. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme Jeweller Yiannis Assiouras' studio. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme