‘Who You Are saved my life’ - Jessie J stops Norwich show to give fan inspirational message

Jessie J performing in Norwich. Photo: Emily Pywell Archant

Jessie J spoke heartfelt encouragement to a fan who has suffered with depression during her headline show in Norwich.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Emily Pywell, 23, from Thorpe St Andrew, was in the crowd at the gig on Thursday at UEA’s LCR holding a sign that read “Who You Are saved my life” when Jessie J stopped her set to acknowledge the gesture.

“I have some thing to tell you,” said the singer. “You saved your life yourself and this song was just the sound track to the moment where you were stronger than you’ll ever know.

Pywell (left) with Jessie J back in 2013. Photo: Emily Pywell Pywell (left) with Jessie J back in 2013. Photo: Emily Pywell

“And that goes to anyone that’s heard this song in a moment of darkness,” she continued. “You are the bravest on your own, by yourself in a room alone and the strongest, be nice to yourself.”

The Brit Award winning artist, who was performing in Norwich as part of her R.O.S.E tour, took the sign to autograph and continued to speak words of encouragement to Miss Pywell.

Emily Pywell. Photo: Emily Pywell Emily Pywell. Photo: Emily Pywell

Speaking after the show, Miss Pywell said: “I’ve suffered with depression since I was young. I was watching random YouTube videos 10 years ago, before Do It Like A Dude even came out, and I came across one of Jessie singing Who You Are live.

“I fell in love instantly, and because she wasn’t ‘known’ and didn’t have music out at the time I downloaded the YouTube audio of that video to my phone.

Jessie J wrote "Emily! You're a strong woman. Never forget it! Love Jessie J" on the back of the sign. Photo: Emily Pywell Jessie J wrote "Emily! You're a strong woman. Never forget it! Love Jessie J" on the back of the sign. Photo: Emily Pywell

“Once when I was at my lowest, I put my music on shuffle and that was the first song that played, so I put it on repeat for the entire night.

“Every time I felt low after that, I’d put that song on and belt along to it and cry to it, it was my own kind of therapy. I believe that I wouldn’t be here today if it wasn’t for that song.”

Jessie J gave an inspiring message to a fan at her Norwich show. Photo: Emily Pywell Jessie J gave an inspiring message to a fan at her Norwich show. Photo: Emily Pywell

After Jessie J’s words of support Miss Pywell tweeted: “I really needed to hear these words, you have no idea @JessieJ. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Jessie J simply replied: “You are strong! Brave! Be you! EVERYDAY.”

Jessie J gave an inspiring message to a fan at her Norwich show. Photo: Emily Pywell Jessie J gave an inspiring message to a fan at her Norwich show. Photo: Emily Pywell

Jessie J performing in Norwich. Photo: Emily Pywell Jessie J performing in Norwich. Photo: Emily Pywell

Jessie J performing in Norwich. Photo: Emily Pywell Jessie J performing in Norwich. Photo: Emily Pywell