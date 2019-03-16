Search

Popular Norwich hot dog stand restores four-star food hygiene rating after reinspection

16 March, 2019 - 06:30
JD's Hotdogs stall in Norwich. Photo: Lauren Cope

JD's Hotdogs stall in Norwich. Photo: Lauren Cope

Archant

A hot dog stand which was given a zero-star food hygiene grade last year has regained its higher rating after a reinspection.

JD’s Hotdogs, which trades from the Riverside retail park, has been given a four-star rating after food hygiene inspectors visited it in February.

The business is a well-known sight at the retail park, and enjoys a strong trade during Norwich City match days.

But in May last year the stand received a zero-star hygiene rating, after inspectors criticised the use of rubber gloves, rather than tongs, to handle food.

They said it risked cross-contamination of raw and cooked food, particularly with the foods in close proximity on the griddle.

In the new report, published on the Food Standards Agency’s website on Friday, inspectors restored its high rating, awarding it four out of five stars.

Inspectors said food hygiene standards at the stall, on Albion Way, were “high”, and said owner David Craske “demonstrated a very good standard of compliance with legal requirements”.

“You have safe food handling practices and procedures and all the necessary control measures to prevent cross-contamination are in place,” the report said.

They said some minor improvements were needed, including that some cool boxes needed cleaning and certain paperwork sections needed completing.

But they said records could easily trace food back to its supplier, food handlers were trained to an appropriate level and there was clear knowledge of identifying allergens.

Mr Craske said: “People know what I do here, they know that everything is fresh every day and that’s what I do.

“Nothing’s dirty or unclean, and I’ve done everything they asked of me at the last inspection.”

He said that trade hadn’t been affected by the previous report, and that customers had been supportive since.

JD’s Hotdogs’ new report means there are now no restaurants in Norwich with zero stars.

There are, though, as of Friday, March 15, 29 restaurants who have one star.

Most Read

Student found dead at University of East Anglia

UEA - University of East Anglia. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

WATCH: Police called to McDonald’s following threat to stab woman

Norfolk Police lead away a man from McDonalds on the Haymarket in Norwich

Woman ran off to dodge £450 bill for one night in luxury Norfolk hotel

Park Farm Country Hotel in Hethersett: Photo: Park Farm Country Hotel

Norwich shop staff threatened during knife point robbery

The One Stop on Woodcock Road where a robbery took place. Photo: Lauren Cope

Norwich YouTube stars Tanya Burr and Jim Chapman announce divorce

Norwich Christmas lights switch on. Tanya Burr and husband Jim Chapman. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

