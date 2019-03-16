Popular Norwich hot dog stand restores four-star food hygiene rating after reinspection

JD's Hotdogs stall in Norwich. Photo: Lauren Cope Archant

A hot dog stand which was given a zero-star food hygiene grade last year has regained its higher rating after a reinspection.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

JD’s Hotdogs, which trades from the Riverside retail park, has been given a four-star rating after food hygiene inspectors visited it in February.

The business is a well-known sight at the retail park, and enjoys a strong trade during Norwich City match days.

But in May last year the stand received a zero-star hygiene rating, after inspectors criticised the use of rubber gloves, rather than tongs, to handle food.

They said it risked cross-contamination of raw and cooked food, particularly with the foods in close proximity on the griddle.

In the new report, published on the Food Standards Agency’s website on Friday, inspectors restored its high rating, awarding it four out of five stars.

Inspectors said food hygiene standards at the stall, on Albion Way, were “high”, and said owner David Craske “demonstrated a very good standard of compliance with legal requirements”.

MORE: Norwich hot dog stand owner slapped with zero food hygiene rating

“You have safe food handling practices and procedures and all the necessary control measures to prevent cross-contamination are in place,” the report said.

They said some minor improvements were needed, including that some cool boxes needed cleaning and certain paperwork sections needed completing.

But they said records could easily trace food back to its supplier, food handlers were trained to an appropriate level and there was clear knowledge of identifying allergens.

Mr Craske said: “People know what I do here, they know that everything is fresh every day and that’s what I do.

“Nothing’s dirty or unclean, and I’ve done everything they asked of me at the last inspection.”

He said that trade hadn’t been affected by the previous report, and that customers had been supportive since.

JD’s Hotdogs’ new report means there are now no restaurants in Norwich with zero stars.

There are, though, as of Friday, March 15, 29 restaurants who have one star.

MORE: Paperwork to mouldy food - are food hygiene ratings fair on restaurants?