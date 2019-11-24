Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Wine More

Jason Byrne review: quick off the mark and willing to tread the line

PUBLISHED: 11:02 24 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:02 24 November 2019

David Warman

Comedian Jason Byrne. Picture: Steve Ullathorne

Comedian Jason Byrne. Picture: Steve Ullathorne

www.steveullathorne.com 07961 380969

Once Jason Byrne came bouncing onto the stage in his newly purchased moon boots, an impulsive purchase made in the aftermath of his recent separation, you had the feeling that evening could take off in any weird and whimsical direction.

However, to the madness presented on stage, where no member of the audience could consider themselves safe from the threat of being pelted with impromptu gags, there was a sense that Byrne was sending a message that men without a good partner were at danger of losing control.

You may also want to watch:

He compares his plight of being newly single to an out of control racehorse that has lost his jockey a few furlongs back, when breaking down the break-up of his marriage of 20 years. In hilarious slapstick fashion, Byrne goes from his jockey-less racehorse choreography to taking tips of the family dog of dragging his backside along the floor to dry himself after showering, now there's no one to reign him in.

As a master of audience mockery, the Irishman had a lot of good material laying at his feet, from the mob of Norwich singleton's in the front row, to the Alaskan-Norfolk love story in the second row. The lady from Enniskillen had a tirade of Arlene Foster's dour mannerisms launched towards her as part of a display that outraged and amazed.

Very quick off the mark and willing to tread the line, the witty Jason Byrne has taken the hardship of the end of his marriage and turned it on it's head on a night that had tears, only of laughter, being shed from all areas of the Playhouse.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

15 signs you grew up in Norwich

Did you grow up in Norwich? Picture: Archant

Two men die in crash near Norfolk Showground

Two men have died in a crash in Dereham Road near the Norfolk Showground. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

‘People think age gap relationships don’t work’

Amelia and Ben met at work.

Is this the cheapest house for sale in Norfolk?

The cheapest house for sale in Norfolk? This house on Napoleon Place, Yarmouth, is coming up at auction for £45,000

Rise and fall of Patrick Fisher: ‘Gentleman of the brewery trade’ with a murky past

Patrick Fisher, pictured in 2015 in the Ten Bells. This pub has no connection with Fisher now. Pic: Archant

Most Read

15 signs you grew up in Norwich

Did you grow up in Norwich? Picture: Archant

Two men die in crash near Norfolk Showground

Two men have died in a crash in Dereham Road near the Norfolk Showground. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

‘People think age gap relationships don’t work’

Amelia and Ben met at work.

Is this the cheapest house for sale in Norfolk?

The cheapest house for sale in Norfolk? This house on Napoleon Place, Yarmouth, is coming up at auction for £45,000

Rise and fall of Patrick Fisher: ‘Gentleman of the brewery trade’ with a murky past

Patrick Fisher, pictured in 2015 in the Ten Bells. This pub has no connection with Fisher now. Pic: Archant

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Properties evacuated after flat fire in Norwich

Fire crews tackled a fire at a Flat in Norwich. Picture: Chris Bishop

Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a 2-0 Premier League win against Everton

Norwich City players celebrate Todd Cantwell's opener at Everton Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Jason Byrne review: quick off the mark and willing to tread the line

Comedian Jason Byrne. Picture: Steve Ullathorne

‘Better than a hit of smack’ - Former drug addict turns to wildlife photography

David Cullingford, who spent some time in prison, has created a Norfolk wildlife calendar. Picture: St Martins Housing Trust

Ask the Expert: How do I make sure my pension goes to my children if I remarry?

Ask the Expert: How do I make sure my pension goes to my children? Carl Lamb responds. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists