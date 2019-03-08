Search

James Morrison, LCR review: He still keeps it real a decade on

PUBLISHED: 15:53 26 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:53 26 March 2019

James Morrison headlining The LCR UEA in Norwich. Photo: Danielle Booden

James Morrison headlining The LCR UEA in Norwich. Photo: Danielle Booden

Danielle Booden

Singer-songwriter James Morrison proved he is still top of his game as he kicked off his UK tour at the UEA LCR.

James Morrison headlining The LCR UEA in Norwich. Photo: Danielle BoodenJames Morrison headlining The LCR UEA in Norwich. Photo: Danielle Booden

It was definitely a case of pulling at heartstrings more than Broken Strings as James entertained the crowd with his back catalogue of chart-topping hits.

Amongst the old classics included Under the Influence as the opening number, the triumphant smash Undiscovered and You Give Me Something.

The venue was almost at full capacity, with a mix of all ages, which shows his authentic lyrics and punchy, soulful sound still resonates over a decade on from his debut album.

He had the perfect mix of the old fan favourites interwoven with new songs from 2019 album You’re Stronger Than You Know which kept the crowd swaying and bopping all the way through.

James Morrison headlining The LCR UEA in Norwich. Photo: Danielle BoodenJames Morrison headlining The LCR UEA in Norwich. Photo: Danielle Booden

At the start the volume was a little loud on the band so James was forced to strain to be heard over it.

But a few songs in on stripped back track Feels Like The First Time from the new record it was back to being all about him.

The thing about James Morrison is he doesn’t need fancy production as his distinctive, powerhouse vocals are enough.

Before the likes of Ed Sheeran and George Ezra, James was arguably the biggest male solo artist around and released hit after hit including Broken Strings with Nelly Furtado and I Won’t Let You Go.

James Morrison headlining The LCR UEA in Norwich. Photo: Danielle BoodenJames Morrison headlining The LCR UEA in Norwich. Photo: Danielle Booden

However, his latest album seems like he has had much more creative control and made the album he has always wanted to make and you can see and hear that passion when he plays newer tracks.

Memorable songs from You’re Stronger Than You Know include My Love Goes On which was sung beautifully with his backing singer, as the duet was recorded with Joss Stone, and I Still Need You.

James has a quiet confidence on stage but still has the bumbling nature that makes him endearing to fans and you can tell he doesn’t take his success for granted.

He finished the set on crowd-pleaser You Give Me Something then his encore featured You Make It Real, Slowly and ended on uplifting anthem Wonderful World.

