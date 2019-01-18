James Morrison bringing latest tour to Norwich

James Morrison at The Hammersmith Apollo in 2009. Photo: CharlieTPhotographic/Wikimedia CharlieTPhotographic/Wikimedia

Singer-songwriter James Morrison will be hoping for no broken strings as he brings his new tour to the city in 2019.

The singer, who has sold over seven million records, is coming to the LCR at UEA on March 25 and the show will include new and old hits.

James Morrison released his debut single You Give Me Something in 2006 and has gone on to have five top ten singles and won a BRIT Award for British Male Solo Artist in 2007.

His upcoming tour is his first in three years and will follow the release of his new album You’re Stronger Than You Know which is released on March 8.

The record includes the lead single My Loves Goes On, which is sung with Joss Stone, and it is the album that James Morrison always wanted to make.

James said: “I always love working with people, especially when they have a wicked voice like Joss.

“She’s from the same musical heritage as me. I’m excited to celebrate soul music with another artist who is recognised for soul.”

Going back to the Stax and Motown eras that he loves, the album includes songs that emerged from a turbulent time in his life.

James went on hiatus in 2015 as he worked on a follow-up to album Higher than Here as his relationship with his long-term partner Gill hit tough times.

He also says he lost his songwriting instinct as his previous label pushed him to continue writing uplifting music.

The album sees Morrison digging into his emotions after the past four years with song Slowly about him reigniting his creativity and his turbulent upbringing with his parents.

Family is also a central theme and closing ballad Until The Stars Go Out was written in support of his eldest daughter when she was bullied at school.

Tickets to James Morrison at the LCR go on sale on Friday January 25 at 9am on Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

You can also get pre-sale tickets on January 23 if you pre-order the album before January 22.