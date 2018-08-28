Review: My First Panto - where your little tots not only get to see the show - they become part of it

I’d love to take the two-year-old to see the annual Christmas panto with the rest of the family, but in reality I know it would turn into a bit of a nightmare.

It wouldn’t be too long before he’d be darting up and down the aisles, vying for the attention of the other children and no doubt ending up on the stage itself, generally running amok.

Well imagine if this type of behaviour wasn’t only tolerated - it was actively encouraged.

That’s the premise of My First Panto: Jack and the Beansprout, The Garage’s new show which is specifically tailored to children aged between two and five.

It’s the second year the city centre venue has teamed up with All-In Productions to put on a traditional fairy tale - but with a very youthful twist. Last year’s panto Little Red Riding Hood earned rave reviews and, on this showing at least, this year’s performance will be no different.

I’m pretty certain you’ll know the story by now and in this one-hour show we get all the usual ingredients. Jack, his stressed mother, Daisy the Cow, the wicked witch and of course the scary giant.

But what makes it different is that from the very start both children and adults are encouraged to become part of the show by being beckoned onto the stage floor to perform comical tasks (my son made a natural plumber with a blown up spanner), dance and help the main characters escape the scary giant.

The cast of three are brilliant. Natural with the kids one minute, playing and singing songs the next and making adults and children laugh after that.

They way the cast make full use of the stage and swap musical instruments throughout the show, is also impressive.

Most importantly our two-year-old Alex had a fantastic time, putting his dance moves to good affect, collecting golden eggs, hiding from the giant and helping the beansprout to grow.

Meanwhile, his two parents had equally as much fun watching him become part of the show.

• Jack and the Beansprout will run from Friday November 30 until Saturday January 5, 2019

• Tickets to see the show are available from The Garage’s website for £12.50 for adults and £7.50 for children