Comedian Ivo Graham to bring Motion Sickness tour to Norwich

Photo: Matt Stronge

Comedian Ivo Graham will bring his tour to Norwich in a few days time.

Following a highly-acclaimed, totally sold-out run at 2018’s Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Ivo Graham is touring Motion Sickness throughout the UK with a performance set for Norwich Playhouse on March 27.

Motion Sickness is a show about growing up. This is his “moving in together” show`, his “getting married” show and his “having kids” show. Whilst making these big life choices he is doing his darnedest to feel as positive about them as possible.

Since becoming the first winner of So You Think You’re Funny in 2009, Ivo Graham has gone on to tour four shows and gain increasing popularity as one of the bright young lights of British comedy.

His TV and radio appearances include, Live At The Apollo, Mock The Week, Live From The BBC, Roast Battle, Jon Richardson’s Ultimate Worrier, Fighting Talk, The Now Show and It’s Not What You Know.

• Tickets to Ivo Graham’s show on March 27 are available for £12 advance via the Norwich Playhouse website