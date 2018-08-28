Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 5°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Acclaimed Edinburgh Fringe comedian coming to Norwich

PUBLISHED: 15:48 18 January 2019

Ivo Graham will be performing in Norwich. Picture: Emerypr

Ivo Graham will be performing in Norwich. Picture: Emerypr

Matt Stronge

An acclaimed Edinburgh Fringe comedian will be making an appearance in Norwich.

Ivo Graham, who had a sold-out run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2018, will be bringing his own tour to the city later this year.

The comedian will be performing his hour long ‘Motion Sickness’ show at the Norwich Playhouse on March 27.

Mr Graham’s latest stand-up routine is set to draw upon on his own recent upheavals, covering the milestones of moving in together, getting married and having kids.

The Edinburgh Festivals Magazine has described his style as being ‘filled with exquisite and hilarious metaphors, which make his act an absolute pleasure to watch.’

He has previously appeared on shows such as Live At The Apollo and Mock The Week as well as being the first ever winner of So You Think You’re Funny in 2009.

For more information, go to www.norwichplayhouse.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

This is when it’s expected to start snowing in Norwich

A shopper slowly making their way up an icy Timber Hill. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Mum fears she could face daily fines as parking enforcement introduced

Kimberley Page with her three-year-old son Hunter. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

Sprowston schoolgirl Sophie Taylor underwent a major operation on one of her legs at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore. She is pictured here in hospital after the operation. Photo: supplied by the Taylor family

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

Tiger stores in Norwich reducing all stock to £2 or less

intu Chapelfield Credit: intu Chapelfield

Most Read

This is when it’s expected to start snowing in Norwich

#includeImage($article, 225)

Mum fears she could face daily fines as parking enforcement introduced

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

#includeImage($article, 225)

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Tiger stores in Norwich reducing all stock to £2 or less

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Daughter of late celebrity hairdresser takes over much loved salon

Emma Joyce, the daughter of the late Chris Chapman who cut hair for the Norwich City squad in the 70's took over her dads old salon in Brooke. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Norwich City v Birmingham City: The Lowdown

It was honours even when Daniel Farke and Garry Monk met on the opening day of the season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Mystery surrounds how a damaged car ended up blocking a pathway

The car that was discovered in Norwich. Picture: Staff

Pub set to open inside Norwich Station

Glass of light beer in a pub. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Norwich City star Timm Klose delivers his injury bulletin from Switzerland

Timm Klose is facing a spell on the sidelines with a knee injury Picture: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists