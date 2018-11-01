Search



Take That superfans wanted for ITV show

01 November, 2018 - 09:47
(Left-right) Mark Owen, Gary Barlow, and Howard Donald of Take That attending the press night of their musical The Band at Manchester Opera House.

PA Archive/PA Images

ITV is looking for Take That fanatics for a brand new show.

The channel wants people who claim to have encyclopedic knowledge of Gary, Howard, Jason, Mark and Robbie.

The casting call states: “Are you or someone you know a Take That superfan? Do you, your friend, relative or colleague know everything there is to know about Take That?”

Fans can nominate themselves to take part or nominate a member of their family or a friend in secret.

Take That are returning to Norwich next year with a concert at Carrow Road in June.

After two unforgettable nights at the stadium in June 2017, Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald are coming back for a greatest hits tour.

The support act for the concert will be 80s legend Rick Astley - best known for hit single Never Gonna Give You Up.

Tickets for the show, which went on sale in September, sold out in under two hours.

Superfans have until the end of play on Friday November 16 to apply to be on the show via the ITV website.

