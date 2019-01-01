Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Love Island 2019 applications are open

01 January, 2019 - 09:31
Love Island 2019 applications are open. Picture ITV Plc.

Love Island 2019 applications are open. Picture ITV Plc.

©ITV Plc

Could you survive a summer of love at the world’s most famous villa? Well here is your chance as applications for Love Island 2019 are open.

The hit ITV2 show returns to our screens this summer and producers are on the look out for lively singletons to take part.

Last year more than 85,000 people applied to be on the show which was eventually won by Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham.

One of the people who successfully made it into the villa in 2018 was Norwich gym owner Sam Bird. And in 2017 former Attleborough High School pupil Harley Judge appeared on the reality show.

If you think you have what it takes you can apply via the ITV website.

Most Read

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Man injured at travellers’ site taken to hospital

A man who was injured at the Roundwell Park Travellers' site, in Costessey, was taken to hospital. Photo: Denise Bradley

Care home where residents were left with cold cups of tea and food out of reach rated inadequate again

Larchwood Nursing Home, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich road reopened following crash

Watton Road in Colney, Norwich, near Spire Hospital, was blocked for three hours follwoing a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Man taken to hospital and four arrests made following fight in village

Four people were arrested on suspicion of affray after police were called to a disturbance at Station Road in Hoveton. Picture Google.

Most Read

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

A damaged Toyota C-HR on Westwood Avenue. Kayleigh Baker

Two people freed from cars by firefighters after A140 crash

The scene of the crash on the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

Norwich road reopened following crash

Watton Road in Colney, Norwich, near Spire Hospital, was blocked for three hours follwoing a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Man taken to hospital and four arrests made following fight in village

Four people were arrested on suspicion of affray after police were called to a disturbance at Station Road in Hoveton. Picture Google.

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

New Year sees drink and drug drivers arrested and vehicles seized

Norfolk and Suffolk Armed Police assisted with the arrest of a drugdriver. Picture: SGT Chris Harris

THE LOWDOWN: All you need to know ahead of Brentford v Norwich City

Emi Buendia's classy finish was the difference as Norwich beat Brentford 1-0 at Carrow Road in October, but the midfielder is out injured currently Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Drivers face three weeks of disruption because of ring road roundabout work

Work on the Sweet Briar Road/Dereham Road roundabout was completed in June. Picture: Nick Butcher

Could forgotten fortune of nearly £500,000 be yours? It’s one of 80 unclaimed estates in Norfolk and Waveney

Hundreds of thousands of pounds has yet to be claimed from estates in Norfolk and Waveney. Pic: John Stillwell/PA Wire

Love Island 2019 applications are open

Love Island 2019 applications are open. Picture ITV Plc.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists