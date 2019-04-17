Norwich pub celebrated in local band's new album

Nic Norton and the Country Band. Picture: Gemma Cullingford Gemma Cullingford

Local folk band pay tribute to a former Norwich pub in their latest album.

Irish pub Delaney's is often remembered for being the last bar open on a night out in the city centre.

Norfolk-based Americana/folk trio Nic Norton and the Country Band are celebrating this with a tribute to the venue - telling the tale of Sadie who was often seen dancing on the tables.

This track is taken from their latest album, Last Orders, which is due to be launched at their gig at The Garage's Locomotion Cafe, in Norwich, on May 3.

“The group grew very much from the great music scene in Norwich,” explains Nic Norton.

“The album includes the song Last Orders at Delaney's which takes a sideways look at the former Norwich pub which stayed open until 2am.”

Last Orders was mixed at Sugati Sound Studio in Norwich by Paul Wheeler and also features piano and keyboard by Jennifer Austin from the Orkney band Fara.

• Nic Norton and the Country Band's launch gig at Locomotion Cafe on May 3 is free to enter with a collection taking place on the night for Norwich charity Musical Keys

