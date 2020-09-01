Search

New fringe festival launching in Norwich this month

PUBLISHED: 11:33 01 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:20 01 September 2020

Interlude Fringe is part of Interlude, which is running for six weeks in Chapelfield Gardens and has been organised by Norwich Theatre and circus company Lost in Translation Picture: James Randle

Interlude Fringe is part of Interlude, which is running for six weeks in Chapelfield Gardens and has been organised by Norwich Theatre and circus company Lost in Translation Picture: James Randle

Archant

You’re in for an unforgettable day of entertainment at Interlude Fringe in Norwich, which has just been announced and features live theatre, comedy and music.

Titania Trust Picture: Supplied by Norwich TheatreTitania Trust Picture: Supplied by Norwich Theatre

The event is a collaboration between Norwich Theatre and Norwich Fringe and will take place on Sunday, September 13 from 10am to 6pm in Chapelfield Gardens.

It gives local artists the opportunity to come together for a day of performances and it is part of Interlude, a six-week programme of live shows in a big top tent presented by Norwich Theatre and Lost in Translation Circus.

Norwich Fringe Festival has been on a break for the last four years, but is now back with a new team behind it for this unique outdoor event, which aims to reconnect the community together.

Interlude Fringe will showcase theatre performances from Amplify Theatre Company, Cruyff Turn Theatre Company and REDuck ProDUCKtions and drag queen Titania Trust is also part of the programme.

Massi Rossetti, left, of Lost in Translation Circus, and Stephen Crocker, Norwich Theatre chief executive, together in the big tent at Interlude in Chapelfield Gardens. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYMassi Rossetti, left, of Lost in Translation Circus, and Stephen Crocker, Norwich Theatre chief executive, together in the big tent at Interlude in Chapelfield Gardens. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

READ MORE: Norwich Theatre welcomes 5,000th visitor to Interlude in big top tent

Comedy will be presented by Pretty Funny led by Jenny Beake, along with a series of performance poets including Lewis Buxton, Poppy Stevens and James McDermott.

A second stage will be added to the Interlude arena to give a platform to a number of local musicians, with the line-up so far including Salman Toheed and Emily Parish.

Thanks to generous donations made as part of Norwich Theatre’s Crisis Appeal, all ticket sales will go directly to the artists performing and will fund the Acoustic Stage.

REDuck ProDUCKtions present 'Ministers of Grace: The Unauthorised Shakespearean Parody of Ghostbusters’' Picture: Supplied by Norwich TheatreREDuck ProDUCKtions present 'Ministers of Grace: The Unauthorised Shakespearean Parody of Ghostbusters’' Picture: Supplied by Norwich Theatre

READ MORE: Norwich bar doing ‘better than ever’ after lockdown - and is launching a bottomless brunch

Stephen Crocker, chief executive of Norwich Theatre, said: “I am so excited that, in addition to the other wonderful local artists and companies who have featured throughout Interlude, we are able to work in collaboration with Norwich Fringe, supporting their work to promote local creatives and bringing together this really special programme showcasing a further selection of our homegrown talent.”

All performances and activities will be conducted in strict adherence with social distancing rules and the latest government guidance, with the big top tent reducing its capacity by approximately two-thirds and audiences seated in ‘bubbles’.

To book tickets to Interlude Fringe visit norwichtheatre.org or call 01603 630000.

Cruyff Turn Theatre Company present ‘Train In Vain’ Picture: Supplied by Norwich TheatreCruyff Turn Theatre Company present ‘Train In Vain’ Picture: Supplied by Norwich Theatre

Performance poet Poppy Stevens Picture: Supplied by Norwich TheatrePerformance poet Poppy Stevens Picture: Supplied by Norwich Theatre

