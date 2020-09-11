Video

What to expect at Interlude Fringe in Chapelfield Gardens

Interlude Fringe is part of Interlude, which is running for six weeks in Chapelfield Gardens and has been organised by Norwich Theatre and circus company Lost in Translation Picture: James Randle Archant

Alex Gallacher, a 21-year-old drama student at the University of East Anglia, previews Interlude Fringe heading to Chapelfield Gardens this Sunday (September 13), which features a jam-packed line-up of local acts.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Social distancing seating in the big top tent at Interlude in Chapelfield Gardens Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Social distancing seating in the big top tent at Interlude in Chapelfield Gardens Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

It is no understatement that we’ve been somewhat starved of the beloved wonder of theatre this year.

Many have missed the zingy taste of laughing until their stomach hurts with complete strangers, the buzz of adrenaline that only performance can give and leaving a show feeling just a little bit different.

After months of this jewel of British culture being locked away within the unrelenting grasp of Covid-19, this thirst can finally be quenched with Norwich Theatre’s Interlude Fringe on Sunday in Chapelfield Gardens.

If you fancy yourself a day of swaying to funky tunes, chuckling to a stand-up comedian’s outrageous anecdotes or completely surrendering yourself to the wonder and mysticism of an imagined world on stage, this day is for you!

REDuck ProDUCKtions present 'Ministers of Grace: The Unauthorised Shakespearean Parody of Ghostbusters’' Picture: Supplied by Norwich Theatre REDuck ProDUCKtions present 'Ministers of Grace: The Unauthorised Shakespearean Parody of Ghostbusters’' Picture: Supplied by Norwich Theatre

Opening the day of festivities is REDuck Production’s ‘Ministers of Grace: The Unauthorised Shakespearean Parody of Ghostbusters’ by Jordan Monsell.

READ MORE: 7 things to do in Norfolk this weekend

Audiences will be lucky witnesses to the union of eighties sci-fi and the language of the Bard with this hilariously energetic concoction of the most unlikely variety.

Getting back on the performing saddle since their last show in March is Cruyff Turn Theatre Company.

Their new, one-woman show ‘Train in Vain’ invites audiences to delve into the world of an aspiring actor named Sofia.

As the monologue unravels her experiences with transportation, the environment and the world, audiences can look forward to a close and intimate look at the curves and intricacies of this complex character.

But, perhaps you’re in the mood for something a little more, shall we say, close to home?

Like many, Amplify Theatre and Film’s mission statement is to use performance to tackle tricky conversations, and what conversation is more tricky to navigate than that of our bodies and how they function.

So, with their Edinburgh Fringe success returning for Interlude, ‘Bodily Functions and Where to Find Them’ is bound to make you cackle, cringe and maybe, just maybe, give pause for thought about the stigma surrounding the human body.

It’s difficult to think of better way to welcome the return of live performance into our lives, so if you’re around this Sunday, make sure to get your tickets.

Interlude Fringe runs from 10am to 6pm with tickets for £15 and you can book at norwichtheatre.org or call 01603 630 000.