UK’s biggest inflatable obstacle course is coming to Norwich

Jump up and get down as the UK’s largest inflatable obstacle course is coming to the city this year.

Inflatable 5k, organised by UK Running Events, will be at the Norfolk Showground on Saturday October 19 and promises to be bigger and bouncier than ever.

The course includes 15 obstacles to tackle, including the temple of doom, which is 30 metres long, leap of faith, which features a three metre drop onto inflatable crash bags, and hurdles.

For 2019, there are also five new obstacles which are The Vortex, The Web, The Mangle, The Growler and The Sling Shot.

The event is open to all ages and abilities but children need to be 1.3 metres or taller and enter with a paying adult.

A spokesman for Inflatable 5k said: “The UK’s biggest inflatable obstacle is heading for Norwich and this time it’s even more incredible.

“We now have 15 gigantic obstacles, making this the biggest Inflatable 5k obstacle event ever created.

“Bring your friends and family and come tackle our exciting brand new obstacles in 2019!”

If you’re feeling fit, then you can upgrade your run to a 10k or 15k with extra laps.

The event runs in waves starting at 9am with the last one at 2.30pm and you can purchase tickets on the UK Running Events website which start at £29.95.

If you can’t make the Norwich date, the event is coming to Trinity Park in Ipswich on September 7.

In Ipswich, there will also be a zombie survival run on the same day which involves avoiding ‘swarms of bloodthirsty zombies’ over the same course.