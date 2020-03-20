Search

Norwich/London based band Youth Killed It to hold live writing session to raise money for the East Anglian Air Ambulance

PUBLISHED: 16:59 20 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:59 20 March 2020

Indie-punk quintet Youth Killed It are doing a live writing session to raise money for the East Anglian Air Ambulance. Picture: Louis Brindle

Indie-punk quintet Youth Killed It are doing a live writing session to raise money for the East Anglian Air Ambulance. Picture: Louis Brindle

Louis Brindle

A Norwich/London based band are set to put on a live song writing session on Facebook and Instagram.

The stream will take place on March 21, hosted by indie-punk quintet Youth Killed It, with hopes to raise awareness and funds for the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA).

With many local people on lockdown due to the Coronavirus, COVOID-19, they hope to encourage some smiles in these uncertain times by getting their fans involved with the session. The band will start with a clean slate and take ideas from the fans in building up a song and showing how they go about writing their music.

Once the album is completed and recorded, all proceeds from the sale will also go to the EAAA.

Youth Killed It hold the air ambulance in close regard as frontman Jack Murphys’ girlfriend’s life was saved by the air ambulance back in 2006.

- To take part in the live stream, head over to Youth Killed It’s Facebook or Instagram between 7pm and 9pm on March 21

- To donate to the fundraiser, visit their Just Giving page

- For more local music check out our dedicated page every Thursday in the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News, our podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and all other streaming platforms and follow Enjoy Music More on Facebook and Twitter

