New illustration exhibition at Circle Space by local artist

Illustrator Ella Goodwin?s new show at the Circle Space gallery in Norwich, is set to showcase her new book. Picture: Supplied by Ella Goodwin/Emily Jane Lovell Supplied by Ella Goodwin/Emily Jane Lovell

Illustrator Ella Goodwin’s new show at the Circle Space gallery in Norwich, is set to showcase her latest book.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Illustrator Ella Goodwin�s new show at the Circle Space gallery in Norwich, is set to showcase her new book. Picture: Ella Goodwin Illustrator Ella Goodwin�s new show at the Circle Space gallery in Norwich, is set to showcase her new book. Picture: Ella Goodwin

The book is described by Ms Goodwin as “whimsical wanderings inspired by travels, amanita dreams, netsuke obsessions and contemporary fairy tales.”

The exhibition, which runs from the 22nd September to the 3rd October, will feature a range of original illustrations and 3D creatures created for the book, as well as other recent works.

Ms Goodwin’s work, which she creates in Norwich for her business Miss Ella, is inspired by nature, folktales and her travels – particularly Japanese culture and aesthetic.

The show will take place at the new Circle Space on St. Augustine’s Street, a space designed for the creative community as an exhibition and pop-up space. The space is set up to be a COVID-19 safe environment, with numbers limited and hand sanitiser provided.

Illustrator Ella Goodwin�s new show at the Circle Space gallery in Norwich, is set to showcase her new book. Picture: Supplied by Ella Goodwin Illustrator Ella Goodwin�s new show at the Circle Space gallery in Norwich, is set to showcase her new book. Picture: Supplied by Ella Goodwin

A Wander of Wonder will run from September 22 to October 3. Opening times are Wednesday - Friday 12 – 6pm, Saturday 10am – 6pm, Sunday 12-4pm, closed 28/29th September.

Illustrator Ella Goodwin�s new show at the Circle Space gallery in Norwich, is set to showcase her new book. Picture: Supplied by Ella Goodwin Illustrator Ella Goodwin�s new show at the Circle Space gallery in Norwich, is set to showcase her new book. Picture: Supplied by Ella Goodwin

Illustrator Ella Goodwin�s new show at the Circle Space gallery in Norwich, is set to showcase her new book. Picture: Supplied by Ella Goodwin Illustrator Ella Goodwin�s new show at the Circle Space gallery in Norwich, is set to showcase her new book. Picture: Supplied by Ella Goodwin

Illustrator Ella Goodwin�s new show at the Circle Space gallery in Norwich, is set to showcase her new book. Picture: Ella Goodwin Illustrator Ella Goodwin�s new show at the Circle Space gallery in Norwich, is set to showcase her new book. Picture: Ella Goodwin

Illustrator Ella Goodwin�s new show at the Circle Space gallery in Norwich, is set to showcase her new book. Picture: Supplied by Ella Goodwin Illustrator Ella Goodwin�s new show at the Circle Space gallery in Norwich, is set to showcase her new book. Picture: Supplied by Ella Goodwin

You may also want to watch: