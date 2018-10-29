Norwich cafe set to reopen under new ownership and serve prosecco and platters
Two friends who run shops opposite each other in St Benedicts Street have teamed up to bring “something different” to the city.
House cafe shut its doors in August this year and announced its permanent closure on Facebook in October.
The well-known business served a range of breakfast and lunch dishes and told customers it had been a “long and emotional decision” to close.
But House is set to reopen under new ownership as Gail Watling, who runs Reds Convenience Store with husband Ian, and Tanya Daniels, who runs Cash Converters opposite with husband Mark, have taken over the empty shop with plans to completely transform it.
Although the business will keep the same name, everything else will be different and shabby chic decor will be swapped for a modern style and they will specialise in prosecco, platters and flavoured vodkas.
Mrs Watling said: “We have completely gutted the cafe from head to toe and everything has gone - it is all going to be brand new.
“We will serve breakfast in the morning, light lunches, afternoon tea and in the evening platters and proseccos with pincho and we will also specialise in different types of vodka.
“I don’t really know how it happened but we talked ourselves into it in five minutes.
“It was dark and dingy in there and it is going to be light and airy and completely brightened up.
“We decided to keep the name as people know it well and it’s like Reds when we took over two years ago we kept the name as everyone knows it - we want to bring the name of House back up again.”
This is the first time the pair have opened a food and drink business but Tanya has worked as a supervisor in a restaurant and Gail previously worked in a bakers.
The pair also think their skills will compliment each other nicely with Tanya working front of house and Gail taking care of the management side.
Mrs Daniels said: “We really want to be the place that you go to before you meet up with friends and family in the city - pre-theatre, before going to Norwich Arts Centre or just coming in to chill out and relax and sit in comfort.”
House in St Benedicts Street opens to the public on Monday, November 19 and will be open seven days a week.