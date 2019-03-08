Honeyblood review: She played a set that had the Waterfront Studio spellbound

Honeyblood headling The Waterfront Studio in Norwich. Picture: Steve Hunt Steve Hunt

Scottish indie-rock soloist Honeyblood, aka Stina Tweeddale, kicked off the UK leg of her tour for her latest album In Plain Sight in Norwich last night.

She played a set of old favourites, new releases and unheard material which had the Waterfront Studio spellbound during her first UK outing for Honeyblood's latest release.

It was the band's first time in the city, since supporting Courtney Barnett at the venue in 2014, which was met with cheers from the crowd.

The set kicked off with the catchy Sea Hearts before leading into the vengeful anthem Super Rat and new track Take The Wheel.

The new album's sound hints at promises to be heavier than Honeyblood's more radio-friendly earlier songs.

However, it was clear from the crowd's enthusiasm for the haunting pre-solo revival Walking at Midnight and melodic Babes Never Die how much Tweeddale still enjoys performing her previous work.

Highlights from 2019's In Plain Sight, ahead of its May 24 release, included the third track of the night, The Third Degree, featuring the upbeat refrain from the tour's No Drama title, as well as the previously unplayed Gibberish.

But changes weren't confined to the music with the line up on stage now including a new bassist.

At times it seemed Tweeddale wasn't used to this addition to the band's sound as her voice was occasionally lost amidst the additional instruments - despite this their performances blended together well.

The pair shared a good rapport throughout, taking it in turns to chat the audience, with Tweeddale exclaiming: “I never thought I'd say this but how good is it to have a bass?”

But the best moment of the night had to be the moody, assured rendition of new single She's A Nightmare which layered shades of spooky imagery, worthy of a Billie Eilish track, with Haim-like poppy guitar riffs.

Honeyblood were supported by Coventry five-piece Feet whose Britpop-inspired sound and frantic tambourine playing got the crowd dancing. The highlight of their fast-paced set was their recent single English Weather.

