Chefs launch new healthy lunch delivery service in Norwich

Honest Kitchen has launched in Norwich, delivering healthy lunches across the city by couple Bradley Trent and Emily Holdcroft and her mum Samantha Dickinson

Norwich chefs have teamed up to launch a new business delivering fresh and healthy food to frontline workers and homes during coronavirus lockdown.

Green lentils with herb dressing, marinated tofu, charred spring onions, sweet tomatoes, sprouting broccoli and pumpkin seeds with mint sauce

Honest Kitchen has been started by Bradley Trent, 29, a private chef, his girlfriend Emily Holdcroft, 19, who has a background in hospitality, and her mum Samantha Dickinson, 50, a trained patisserie chef who owns her own baking business.

They decided to start the new venture after Mr Trent had upcoming bookings cancelled and Miss Holdcroft returned home from travelling on her gap year to find no work available due to coronavirus.

The menu is designed to ensure those still at work get the nutrients they need and there is free delivery up to NR4, which covers the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, and there is also 30pc off for NHS staff.

Private chef Bradley Trent and girlfriend Emily Holdcroft, who has a background in hospitality

They are currently delivering lunches and the options include a teriyaki chicken rice bowl, miso baked salmon with quinoa, roasted tomatoes and Korean-style cucumber and their own falafel with bulgur wheat, walnuts, feta and salad.

There are also sweet treats available, which are banana loaf cake, lemon and poppy seed cake and oat and cranberry cookies.

Miss Holdcroft said: “We started Honest Kitchen as we wanted to supply nutritious lunches to frontline workers, which will make their immune systems stronger, and also those at home who want a nice meal that they don’t have to cook.

Samantha Dickinson is a trained patisserie chef and owns her own baking business

“We are doing lunches at the moment but we are planning to do a themed weekend menu soon with a starter, main, dessert and a bottle of wine which can be shared with a partner.

“We also wanted to do it to put a smile on people’s faces and we are using local suppliers including stalls at Norwich Market.

“Delivery is contact free and all the food is prepared in a sanitised space with gloves.”

They currently deliver on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 8.30am and 12pm. You can order by 5pm the day before at honestkitchen-norwich.com

There are also sweet treats on offer, including lemon and poppy seed polenta cake