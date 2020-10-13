Search

New outdoor escape game launches in Norwich

13 October, 2020 - 06:00
History Mystery, in partnership with City Escape Games, has launched Revolting Earls and Body Snatching Bishops. The 90 minute, COVID-secure game takes you on an exploration of Norwich'’s historic streets. Louisa Baldwin, what's on editor. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Challenge your family and friends while learning about Norwich’s rich history at a new outdoor escape game that takes players on a fascinating trip around the city centre.

History Mystery managing director Alasdair Willett by one of the clues in the Revolting Earls and Body Snatching Bishops outdoor escape game. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANHistory Mystery managing director Alasdair Willett by one of the clues in the Revolting Earls and Body Snatching Bishops outdoor escape game. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

History Mystery started in 2015 and already operates popular escape rooms across the city, with games at The Museum of Norwich, Guildhall, in the medieval street below KindaKafe and also one further afield at Blickling Church.

All the sites had to shut immediately when the nation went into lockdown and while they have now been able to reopen at KindaKafe and Blickling Church with social distancing measures, there has been a drop in bookings.

This, combined with the longer gaps between games for cleaning, meant they needed to adapt and in August they launched a new outdoor escape game.

All players can access the game via a web browser where they can see the map, clues and hints. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANAll players can access the game via a web browser where they can see the map, clues and hints. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Revolting Earls and Body Snatching Bishops was launched in partnership with Norwich-based City Escape Games, which creates outdoor puzzles, and teams of up to six can buy a self-guided online game to play at any time.

It lasts 90 minutes and can be accessed on every player’s phone using a web browser and takes groups around Norwich’s historic streets to solve clues using clocks, windows, plaques and more, with hints available if they get stuck.

Alasdair Willett, managing director and founder of History Mystery said: “Adapting to coronavirus has been critical to our business and we used lockdown as an inspiration to create new things.

“The game explores the real history behind the first 40 years of Norman rule in Norwich and it takes you around the best and most historic parts of Norwich, including the Castle and Cathedral.”

Revolting Earls and Body Snatching Bishops takes you around the historic sights of Norwich, what's on editor Louisa Baldwin tries it out. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANRevolting Earls and Body Snatching Bishops takes you around the historic sights of Norwich, what's on editor Louisa Baldwin tries it out. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

They have also just launched a new play at home game called MI9: Evade and Escape, all about the MI9 intelligence unit in the Second World War tasked with helping allied airman evade capture.

Mr Willett added: “You don’t even need to leave the safety of your home to enjoy some escape game fun and it involves a printed element you need to cut out at home to create various objects.”

Book for both games at historymystery.games

The game lasts 90 minutes with clues hidden on building and objects across the city. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANThe game lasts 90 minutes with clues hidden on building and objects across the city. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

The game explores the real history behind the first 40 years of Norman rule in Norwich Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANThe game explores the real history behind the first 40 years of Norman rule in Norwich Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

