Search

Advanced search

Video

Trio of Strictly stars bringing Here Come the Boys to Norwich

PUBLISHED: 11:30 27 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:42 27 May 2020

Strictly stars Pasha Kovalev, Alja~ `korjanec and newly-announced dancer Graziano Di Prima are bringing Here Come the Boys to Norwich Theatre Royal in 2021, after the tour was postponed due to coronavirus Picture: Supplied

Strictly stars Pasha Kovalev, Alja~ `korjanec and newly-announced dancer Graziano Di Prima are bringing Here Come the Boys to Norwich Theatre Royal in 2021, after the tour was postponed due to coronavirus Picture: Supplied

Archant

A trio of Strictly Come Dancing stars will take centre stage at Norwich Theatre Royal next year for the rescheduled Here Come the Boys tour.

Graziano Di Prima has joined the cast for the postponed dates and will join already announced Strictly pros Aljaž Škorjanec and Pasha Kovalev, who left the show in 2018.

Sicilian sensation Graziano has replaced dancers Sam Salter and Michael Dameski, who were billed for the 2020 tour before the coronavirus outbreak.

READ MORE: What will theatre shows and gigs look like post-lockdown?

Here Come the Boys comes to Norwich Theatre Royal on July 19 2021, after being postponed from June 30 this year, and there is a matinee and evening performance at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

The show returns by popular demand, after selling out venues across the UK in 2019, and they will be joined by a cast of dancers, a world champion beatboxer and a team of commercial street dancers.

All tickets remain valid and you can buy them at norwichtheatre.org

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Fire crews called to large blaze in centre of Norwich

Fire crews tackle the blaze in Fishergate in Norwich. Picture: Simon Parkin

The shops and services that can now reopen from June 15

The new government easing of restrictions on retail is good news for centres like Norwich's Chapelfield. Pic: Archant

‘Livelihoods are at stake’ - how will a socially distanced Norwich Market work?

Norwich Market, pictured before lockdown. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

OPINION: Why we shouldn’t send our children back to school back on June 1

Writer Ruth Davies with her family

City centre flats ‘not habitable’ after fire rips through building

The fire seen from behind Fishergate. Picture: Lisa Vincent

Most Read

Fire crews called to large blaze in centre of Norwich

Fire crews tackle the blaze in Fishergate in Norwich. Picture: Simon Parkin

The shops and services that can now reopen from June 15

The new government easing of restrictions on retail is good news for centres like Norwich's Chapelfield. Pic: Archant

‘Livelihoods are at stake’ - how will a socially distanced Norwich Market work?

Norwich Market, pictured before lockdown. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

OPINION: Why we shouldn’t send our children back to school back on June 1

Writer Ruth Davies with her family

City centre flats ‘not habitable’ after fire rips through building

The fire seen from behind Fishergate. Picture: Lisa Vincent

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Canaries announce seven U23 players will not be getting new contracts

Norwich City have announced that U23 players, from left, Timi Odusina, Diallang Jaiyesimi and Savvas Mourgos are among seven players who will leave the club this summer Pictures Archant/Focus Images

Burger King to reopen one Norwich restaurant

Burger King is planning to reopen a restaurant in Norwich by the end of May. Pic: Burger King

Norwich City transfer rumours: Dutch winger linked with another Webber reunion

Rajiv van La Parra holds off pressure from Norwich defender Russell Martin during Huddersfield's 3-0 win in the Championship in April 2017 Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Lockdown could be eased with ‘social bubbles’ - but what are they?

The introduction of social bubbles would allow barbecues and garden parties with 10 people to take place during coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Getty Images

Norfolk star Stone fit and ready to claim his place in England Test team

England's Olly Stone during the nets session at Lord's Picture: PA
Drive 24