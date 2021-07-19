Video

Trio of Strictly stars bringing Here Come the Boys to Norwich

Strictly stars Pasha Kovalev, Alja~ `korjanec and newly-announced dancer Graziano Di Prima are bringing Here Come the Boys to Norwich Theatre Royal in 2021, after the tour was postponed due to coronavirus Picture: Supplied Archant

A trio of Strictly Come Dancing stars will take centre stage at Norwich Theatre Royal next year for the rescheduled Here Come the Boys tour.

Graziano Di Prima has joined the cast for the postponed dates and will join already announced Strictly pros Aljaž Škorjanec and Pasha Kovalev, who left the show in 2018.

Sicilian sensation Graziano has replaced dancers Sam Salter and Michael Dameski, who were billed for the 2020 tour before the coronavirus outbreak.

Here Come the Boys comes to Norwich Theatre Royal on July 19 2021, after being postponed from June 30 this year, and there is a matinee and evening performance at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

The show returns by popular demand, after selling out venues across the UK in 2019, and they will be joined by a cast of dancers, a world champion beatboxer and a team of commercial street dancers.

All tickets remain valid and you can buy them at norwichtheatre.org