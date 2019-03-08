Here Come The Boys review: Strictly meets Magic Mike in the perfect girls' night out

Aljaz Skorjanec, Giovanni Pernice and Gorka Marquez brought Here Come the Boys to Norwich. Photo: Courtesy of Norwich Theatre Royal Archant

Aljaž Škorjanec, Giovanni Pernice and Gorka Marquez were the latest Strictly Come Dancing stars to come to the Norwich Theatre Royal with their show Here Come The Boys. But was the show worthy of a 10?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

@gorkamarquez1 celebrating his new arrival with @AljazSkorjanec and @pernicegiovann1 at #HereComeTheBoys in Norwich. Brilliant show full of energy, comedy and hot routines. pic.twitter.com/jak2uAiFZB — Jess Long (@JessCiara) July 7, 2019

With Strictly about to enter its seventeenth series the professional dancers are arguably now more famous than most of the celebrities who take part in the BBC series.

This level of popularity was clear in Norwich as hundreds of fans, mostly women, packed out the Theatre Royal to see some of the show's top talent in the flesh.

And as soon as the trio emerged on stage in boxing robes to Eye of the Tiger it was clear the boys and the energetic crowd were in for a raucous night.

The show, which was verging on PG Magic Mike at times, was set in a nightclub complete with a beat boxing DJ and glamorous singer come host as Aljaž (who missed the matinee show), Giovanni and Gorka faced off in a series of dance battles with the winner decided by the audience.

You may also want to watch:

Each got their time to shine with Giovanni's unbelievably quick feet taking the jive crown, Aljaž's grace winning the ballroom honours and new dad Gorka's Spanish flair earning him the salsa title.

Between routines the trio bounced off each other with effortless banter which had the theatre howling with laughter and there was even time for them to celebrate the birth of Gorka's daughter.

Dance highlights included Giovanni's sensual rumba to Purple Rain, a very sexy Drunk in Love number from Gorka and a beautiful routine to Ed Sheeran's Thinking Out Loud from Aljaž.

The leading men were supported by a group of commercial dancers and three ballroom and Latin specialists who managed to keep up with the boy's energy (especially the divine Giulia Dotta) but did not take the limelight from the show's stars.

The night ended with a huge medley of different styles, a boys versus girls dance off and a flurry of Paso Doble steps to a beat box beat.

It was the perfect night of ballroom, battles and banter. As Craig Revel Horwood would say; "it was pure filth and I loved it".

- Here Come The Boys is touring the country until July 28.