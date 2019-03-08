Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

Enjoy Gardenning More

Here Come The Boys review: Strictly meets Magic Mike in the perfect girls' night out

PUBLISHED: 08:49 08 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:08 08 July 2019

Aljaz Skorjanec, Giovanni Pernice and Gorka Marquez brought Here Come the Boys to Norwich. Photo: Courtesy of Norwich Theatre Royal

Aljaz Skorjanec, Giovanni Pernice and Gorka Marquez brought Here Come the Boys to Norwich. Photo: Courtesy of Norwich Theatre Royal

Archant

Aljaž Škorjanec, Giovanni Pernice and Gorka Marquez were the latest Strictly Come Dancing stars to come to the Norwich Theatre Royal with their show Here Come The Boys. But was the show worthy of a 10?

With Strictly about to enter its seventeenth series the professional dancers are arguably now more famous than most of the celebrities who take part in the BBC series.

This level of popularity was clear in Norwich as hundreds of fans, mostly women, packed out the Theatre Royal to see some of the show's top talent in the flesh.

And as soon as the trio emerged on stage in boxing robes to Eye of the Tiger it was clear the boys and the energetic crowd were in for a raucous night.

The show, which was verging on PG Magic Mike at times, was set in a nightclub complete with a beat boxing DJ and glamorous singer come host as Aljaž (who missed the matinee show), Giovanni and Gorka faced off in a series of dance battles with the winner decided by the audience.

You may also want to watch:

Each got their time to shine with Giovanni's unbelievably quick feet taking the jive crown, Aljaž's grace winning the ballroom honours and new dad Gorka's Spanish flair earning him the salsa title.

Between routines the trio bounced off each other with effortless banter which had the theatre howling with laughter and there was even time for them to celebrate the birth of Gorka's daughter.

Dance highlights included Giovanni's sensual rumba to Purple Rain, a very sexy Drunk in Love number from Gorka and a beautiful routine to Ed Sheeran's Thinking Out Loud from Aljaž.

The leading men were supported by a group of commercial dancers and three ballroom and Latin specialists who managed to keep up with the boy's energy (especially the divine Giulia Dotta) but did not take the limelight from the show's stars.

The night ended with a huge medley of different styles, a boys versus girls dance off and a flurry of Paso Doble steps to a beat box beat.

It was the perfect night of ballroom, battles and banter. As Craig Revel Horwood would say; "it was pure filth and I loved it".

- Here Come The Boys is touring the country until July 28.

Related articles

Most Read

Strictly star misses Norwich show

Aljaz Skorjanec, Giovanni Pernice and Gorka Marquez brought Here Come the Boys to Norwich. Photo: Courtesy of Norwich Theatre Royal

‘A pathetic display’ – scathing reactions to first Lord Mayor’s Procession without lorries

The Lord Mayors Procession 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Power cut affecting homes in area of Norwich after electrical fault

A power cut is affecting homes in area of Norwich after an electrical fault. Photo: UK Power Networks

Traffic at standstill following serious crash

The B1172 is closed in both directions near Wymondham following a serious accident. Photo: Google

Road closed for month in village near Norwich

Burnt House Lane will be closed for 26 days to allow sewage work. Photo: Google

Most Read

Strictly star misses Norwich show

Aljaz Skorjanec, Giovanni Pernice and Gorka Marquez brought Here Come the Boys to Norwich. Photo: Courtesy of Norwich Theatre Royal

‘A pathetic display’ – scathing reactions to first Lord Mayor’s Procession without lorries

The Lord Mayors Procession 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Power cut affecting homes in area of Norwich after electrical fault

A power cut is affecting homes in area of Norwich after an electrical fault. Photo: UK Power Networks

Traffic at standstill following serious crash

The B1172 is closed in both directions near Wymondham following a serious accident. Photo: Google

Road closed for month in village near Norwich

Burnt House Lane will be closed for 26 days to allow sewage work. Photo: Google

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Traffic at standstill following serious crash

The B1172 is closed in both directions near Wymondham following a serious accident. Photo: Google

City restaurant knocked back in outdoor seating bid - but others succeed

Haggle and The Last Wine Bar have applied for outside seating. Photo: Archant

‘The system is broken’ - emergency mental health 999 incidents double

Police officers patrolling Norwich city centre. Picture: Nick Butcher

Crash on A47 Acle Straight causing ‘significant delays’

The Acle Straight. Pic: Archant Library.

Norwich pub up for national award

The Murderers is up for best sports pub in the Great British Pub Awards. Photo: Steve Adams
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists