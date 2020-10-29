Street food van serving chicken wings and tacos gets new home at Norwich pub

Harry's Soul Train street food van has now got a new home at The Whalebone pub in Norwich, pictured L-R are Donna Newby, Harry Ward and Marc Ward with Stephen Fiske from The Whalebone Picture: Contributed Archant

Since launching four months ago, Harry’s Soul Train street food van has toured Norfolk and is now set to make waves at The Whalebone pub in Norwich with a residency.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Tacos and halloumi fries from Harry's Soul Train street food van Picture: Contributed Tacos and halloumi fries from Harry's Soul Train street food van Picture: Contributed

Couple Marc Ward, 42, and Donna Newby, 41, from Tuckswood, worked in restaurants for 20 years before lockdown and in February bought a trailer, which they planned to do up around their full-time jobs.

But when the pubs and restaurants shut in March, the pair were both put on furlough and the food van, which they completely gutted and renovated, became their sole focus.

The van is named after their youngest son and budding chef Harry and they began touring Norfolk towns and villages in June doing pre-ordered deliveries.

On the menu is chicken wings and tacos, with a chicken, falafel or halloumi filling, and customers can choose from 10 different sauces, including Harry’s smoky barbecue, Jamaican jerk and mango and cheeky chipotle.

Chicken wings from Harry's Soul Train Picture: Contributed Chicken wings from Harry's Soul Train Picture: Contributed

The sides on offer are homemade coleslaw, baked potato fries and halloumi fries with creamy Sriracha dip.

READ MORE: 9 of the best Christmas markets running in Norfolk

Harry’s Soul Train now does pop-ups at pubs too and for the last six weeks has been running ‘Wings Wednesday’ at The Whalebone in Norwich’s Magdalen Road, which previously did not offer food.

From November 3, the van will be at The Whalebone every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, all from 5pm-9pm, and Saturdays, from 1pm-9pm, for the foreseeable future.

Customers enjoy food from Harry's Soul Train at The Whalebone Picture: Contributed Customers enjoy food from Harry's Soul Train at The Whalebone Picture: Contributed

Customers can eat in or takeaway, with collection or delivery within a three-mile radius.

Harry’s Soul Train will also be at the The Queen’s Head in Long Stratton every Wednesday, operating out of the kitchen, and will rotate around other venues on Fridays.

Miss Newby said: “Our food is home-cooked and original and we cater for gluten-free, vegan and vegetarian diners too, so everyone has a good choice.

“Everyone loves the concept and food and our reviews on Facebook have been brilliant.”

Tacos and baked potato fries from Harry's Soul Train Picture: Contributed Tacos and baked potato fries from Harry's Soul Train Picture: Contributed

READ MORE: 7 of the best places for a roast dinner in Norfolk

The pair have since left their restaurant jobs due to the success of the business and Mr Ward said working for themselves is in “a different league”.

He added: “Thanks to Stephen Fiske and Mike Lorenz at The Whalebone for supporting us.”

See the full menu on the ‘Harry’s Soul Train‘ Facebook page.

Customers enjoy food from Harry's Soul Train at The Whalebone Picture: Contributed Customers enjoy food from Harry's Soul Train at The Whalebone Picture: Contributed