Harry Potter-inspired parties are coming to Norwich and they look magical

Harry Potter party Credit: Alexander Mcelroy Archant

Get your fellow witches and wizards together and head to the Hogwarts as Harry Potter-inspired parties are coming to the city.

Harry Potter party Credit: Alexander Mcelroy Harry Potter party Credit: Alexander Mcelroy

Guests will be treated to the ultimate Harry Potter experience with the chance to drink potions and enjoy a banquet in the Great Hall.

The themed events take place on selected dates from November 29 to January 4 and are bound to delight any Potterhead.

The immersive evening begins at Platform 9 3/4 and you will be then invited into the Gryffindor Common Room to practise some magic and cast spells.

You will then head to the Great Hall for a three-course meal and end the night dancing in the Enchanted Forest.

Harry Potter venue design at Hockwood Hall in 2018 Credit: My Fleur/Norfolk Christmas Party Harry Potter venue design at Hockwood Hall in 2018 Credit: My Fleur/Norfolk Christmas Party

The home of Hogwarts will be newly-built venue Glen Lodge, located on the outskirts of Norwich, and follows the success of the event in Hockwold Hall during Christmas 2018.

There will also be live entertainment and local singer Bill Downs, who appeared on The X Factor in 2017, will also be performing on selected dates.

Fancy dress is encouraged at the event and there are also additional dates available if you want to hold a private Potter party.

Julia Pardoe, owner of Norfolk Christmas Party which runs the event, said: “The reaction has been phenomenal so far, ticket sales were instant for all events.

Harry Potter party Credit: Alexander Mcelroy Harry Potter party Credit: Alexander Mcelroy

“We have kept the Thursday and Sunday nights available for private hire for groups that wish to have an exclusive experience.

“This will be the second year of Harry Potter having last year worked alongside Hockwold Hall.

“We have been invited back for a second year at Hockwold Hall and will be creating the Alice in Wonderland experience.”

Norfolk Christmas Party will also be running Potter-inspired afternoon teas on January 11 and 12 2020, open to trainee witches and wizards aged four and above, which will have a themed menu served in the Great Hall.

Harry Potter party Credit: Alexander Mcelory Harry Potter party Credit: Alexander Mcelory

Tickets are also on sale for a New Year’s Eve party with a four-course meal and magical entertainment.

You can find all ticket information on the ‘Norfolk Christmas Party’ Facebook page.